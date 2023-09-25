South African acapella group The Soil announced the departure of founding member Buhlebendalo Mda, who is leaving amicably to pursue a solo career and manage her businesses

The Soil has announced that they have a new member joining their group following Buhlegendalo Mda's exit. Buhlebendalo is one of the group's founding members, and she is reportedly pursuing a solo career and focusing on other different ventures.

The Soil unveils new member following Buhlebendalo's exit

Taking to their Instagram page, the popular South African acapella group revealed that there will be major changes to their group as one of the founding members is leaving after 18 years.

According to the statement, Buhlebendalo Mda left the group amicably. She reportedly wants to pursue a solo career and manage her various business adventures. Talented singer Theo Matshoba was unveiled as Buhle's replacement.

The Soil noted that Theo is no stranger to the group as she also stood in for Buhle when she was focusing on her calling. The statement read:

"The Soil fans are in for a treat when it introduces Theo Matshoba whose vocal prowess is a breath of fresh air. Theo who came up tops when The Soil went on a search for a female vocalist to fill in during Buhle's spiritual sabbatical is now officially the 3rd member of the group."

The Soil announces new album

The group also revealed that they are working on a new album after a long hiatus. They said they are excited to be getting ready to release their fifth studio album while also venturing on an exciting new journey.

