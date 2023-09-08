After 18 years of being a band, The Soil bids farewell to vocalist Buhlebendalo Mda

The band will be introducing a new member, as they also released a media statement about their new upcoming album

Netizens didn't take the news of Buhle leaving The Soil well as some shared their heartfelt messages

PAY ATTENTION: Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!

Acapella trio The Soil bids Buhlebendalo farewell and replaces her with a new vocalist. Image: @thesoilmusic

Source: Instagram

After nearly 18 years of being a tight, powerful acapella group, The Soil decided to let go of their soulful vocalist, Buhlebendalo Mda. The band also introduced a new member who will be replacing Buhle.

Buhlebendalo bids farewell to The Soil

More than a decade later, founding member and vocalist Buhle Mda has taken a decision to part ways with her band The Soil.

According to TimesLIVE, Buhle wants to focus on her career and publishing business.

She said:

"I've had the privilege of performing on both local and international platforms, captivating massive crowds at renowned festivals at home and overseas. The invaluable experiences I've shared with the group are irreplaceable.

"Yet, it's now the moment to embark on a journey of personal growth and confront the competitive nature of this industry independently. I am confident in my ability to rise to the challenge."

The Soil introduces a new member

The acapella group released a statement on their Instagram timeline announcing the departure of Buhle and also introduced their newest member, Theo Matshoba.

They captioned the post:

"MEDIA STATEMENT‼️ A New Chapter!!! A New Album for The Soil!!! “@buhlebendalomda, we are extremely grateful for the magical journey spent together and wish you an incredible one ahead. Camagu.

"@teesongstress, we also can’t wait to take on this incredible new chapter with you as you introduce your rare gift to the world."

See the post below:

Singer Buhlebendalo Mda's sudden departure saddened fans of the band. Netizens poured out their best wishes for her and the band:

Dr_soyama_hako responded:

"Andikho right shame."

Thatjoymatika said:

"I thought this was the album release date, not this."

Nothile_h wrote:

"I mean, growth is inevitable, it’s just that we are people, we invest feelings and hearts into these things. I’m hurt."

Thegiftfromgod expressed:

"Growth is always good. I love Buhle and wish her well, and I’m super proud of her for going after what sets her heart ablaze… I’m looking forward to the rebirth of The Soil! This is so exciting!"

Tshegomohube said:

"Can we have the last show with her then, 'cause wow."

Ntsika Ngxanga claims he gets songs from his ancestors

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that The Soil singer Ntsika claimed that all his songs come from his ancestors. Ntsika said he would dream of his grandfather giving him songs.

According to Ntsika, it is a spiritual matter to him. He says it is a most divine gift handed to him. He has created wonderful musical hits for singers like Vusi Nova and Musa Sukwene.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News