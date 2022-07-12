Award-winning band The Soil and singer Samthing Soweto have teased a new collaboration after going their separate ways a couple of years back

The acapella group, made up of Ntsika Ngxanga, Luphindo Ngxanga and Buhlebendalo Mda, and the Emcimbini singer are reportedly looking at ways of working together

Samthing Soweto was part of the group from Soweto when it was formed in 2003, but reportedly left due to contractual disputes

The Soil and its former member Samthing Soweto have teased a new collaboration. Image: @thesoilmusic, @samthingsoweto

Source: Instagram

The group, founded in 2003, is made up of Ntsika Ngxanga, Luphindo Ngxanga and Buhlebendalo Mda. They're from Soweto. The award-winning trio's debut album titled The Soil was certified platinum. It was released in 2011.

On the other hand, Samthing Soweto has been ruling the airwaves and getting massive streams on digital music platforms. Apart from dropping solo projects, he has collaborated with Amapiano stars such as DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small. He was part of The Soil when it was founded in 2003, but left to do his own thing allegedly due to some contractual issues.

Drum reports that The Soil and Samthing Soweto are in studio working on new music together. The Soil is working on their upcoming album and can't wait to share the surprise features, reports the publication.

Source: Briefly News