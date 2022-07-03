Samthing Soweto has taken to social media to announce two dates and venues for his highly-anticipated Now or Never Tour

The Emcimbini hitmaker will perform live at the State Theatre in Tshwane on 23 July and will also do his thing at the Star Theatre in Cape Town on 30 September

The singer assured his fans from other cities that he's confirm more dates and venues soon and Mzansi is here for it

Samthing Soweto has announced two venues for his Now or Never Tour. The singer took to social media to share that he'll perform at the State Theatre in Tshwane and at the Star Theatre in Cape Town.

Samthing Soweto has announced that he'll be performing in Tswane and Cape Town. Image: @samthingsoweto

Source: Instagram

He'll be live on stage in Tshwane on 23 July and will rock the stage in Cape Town on 30 September. Both the performances star at 8pm.

Taking to Instagram, he shared that he'll announce more dates and venues soon. The Emcimbini hitmaker captioned his post:

"2 dates, 2 cities - CONFIRMED - Tshwane & Cape Town - I hope you are ready! We live on Webtickets.co.za Your city not announced yet? - DON'T worry... there'll be more dates & cities announced soon. Where do you think I'll be going next?"

TshisaLIVE reports that Samthing also confirmed both the dates and venues in a statement he sent to the publication. His fans took to his comment section to share that they're looking forward to the concerts while other pleased with the singer to come to their cities.

_boi.tumelo_ wrote:

"I can’t wait. Finally crossing seeing you live off my list."

lindah_majola said:

"Congratulations, I have to see this show!"

philiswa_ndzoyiya commented:

"Crossing fingers for Johannesburg."

sandy_njiyela wrote:

"Durban please!!!!

kingelihle_myeni99 said:

"We can't wait. Congratulations bro."

matoli.maubane added:

"Is JHB going to be announced soon or I must just buy PTA tickets."

Samthing Soweto announces Now or Never Tour

In related news, Briefly News reported that Samthing Soweto is about to set Mzansi on fire. The talented singer took to his timeline to announce his upcoming tour called Now or Never.

Samthing Soweto, real name Samkelo Mdolomba, took a two-year hiatus from the music scene. He came back strong last Friday with the release of his new single, Amagents. The song is dedicated to his daughter.

Taking to Twitter, the star announced that tickets sales for his tour go live on Friday, 1 July. According to Slikour On Life, he captioned his post:

"Now or Never Tour coming soon, Tickets go live Friday 12:00midday."

Even though he didn't announce the dates or venues of his shows, the singer's fans took to his comment section on the micro-blogging app to let their fave know that they're definitely attending his concerts.

Source: Briefly News