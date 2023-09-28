The rapper's manager and lover Rickelle Jones is rumoured to be the one dragging A-Reeces music career down

This came after a fan on TikTok shared a video explaining why Rickelle should leave the rapper alone

Fans of the Sebenza hitmaker were divided as some agreed with the fan

Yoh! Drama unfolds as A-Reece's fans speak up about the rapper's relationship with his manager. Netizens said the pair should separate once and for all.

Fans drag A-Reece's lover Rickelle Jones

Not long ago, Rickelle started a YouTube channel where she opened up about working with her artist, who happens to be her long-time boyfriend A-Reece.

Seemingly, A-Reece's fans are not backing down from their sentiments that the two shouldn't be together.

Rapper and girlfriend catch fire from his supporters

The pair found themselves at the centre of controversy after a TikTok user @_thakgiabhorshumans shared his two cents regarding their romantic and work relationship.

Even after A-Reece's first successful concert on his Reece Effect tour, which took place on Saturday, 23 September 2023, in Durban, the fan is still adamant that they should go their separate ways.

In the video, the fan said:

"Rickelle must release A-Reece; she must set TheBoyDoingThings free. A-Reece has been consistently moving at a speed of 60 kilometres per hour for the past four years without any change, which is only half of the maximum speed limit."

He further expressed that Rickelle is struggling to secure great and solid brand deals for the rapper:

"She struggles to secure deals, such as brand partnerships for TheBoy, and I anticipate some might mention the Hennessy incident as a counterpoint. However, that was merely a singular occurrence. Historically, they haven't been able to endorse brands like Vans and Nike, and I'm referring to a pace of 60 kilometres per hour here. She seems to be a barrier between A-Reece, other artists, and potential brand collaborations."

Check out the video:

Fans react to TikTok video regarding Rickelle

Shortly after the video was shared online, supporters of the rapper flooded the comment section sharing their thoughts on the matter. Check out some of the comments:

Just_Mgp said:

"A-Reece been an upcoming artist ever since coz of Rickelle."

Brabobby20 wrote:

"Wena ontsha di facts mfana."

MissPresh replied:

"Nahhh A-Reece must see this."

Thulaganyo responded

"You are so right. A-Reece getting left behind."

Floydwalekhosi wrote:

"The proof of don't mix business with pleasure."

Bontle Ndlovu said:

"You're so real for this."

User2886828539876 wrote:

"Thank you bro, she is delaying him."

