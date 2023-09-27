Rapper and host Nomuzi Mabena got into a heated conversation with a fan of hers on Twitter

The Don't Panic hitmaker reacted after an online user called her out for working with DJ Double D on her Women's Month tour

Moozlie's name has not only been trending for clapping back, as she was recently crowned GQ's Best Dressed Woman

Rapper Moozlie recently found herself in a heated argument with a certain Twitter user. Image: @moozlie

Bathong Moozlie is now exchanging words with her fans online. A fan recently slammed the rapper for working with a male DJ on her Women's Month tour.

Moozlie exchanges words with fan

Yoh, celebrities are now finding themselves in the middle of quarrels with their fans on social media.

Rapper and TV, host Nomuzi 'Moozlie' Mabena recently found herself at the centre of controversy. The star has been the talk of the town, topping the trending list after a heated debate with a Twitter user circulated the streets of social media.

The Don't Panic hitmaker was recently dragged by @NikkiNewlands, a Twitter user, for working with a male DJ, Double D, on her special Women's Month tour in August. In a now-deleted tweet, the fan wrote:

"I must admit, it was a bit disheartening to witness another female rapper embarking on a tour during Women's Month, accompanied by a male DJ, to be honest."

Moozlie and fan enter heated debate

Moozlie slammed the critic online, and an ignited debate arose between the two women. See the tweets below:

@Nomoozlie wrote:

"It's always intriguing how people make these posts as if they don't know us in real life, but regardless. If anyone knows a female DJ with the same skills as Dub, please introduce her to me today! I'll return to revisit this post later because I've been actively searching for such a talent."

@NikkiNewlands responded:

"It’s not personal. It was just an observation of the relationship between female artists and DJs. It would be nice to see you work with a female."

@Nomoozlie clapped back:

"Certainly, babe. You know me, and I should have a good understanding of the skills and contributions that Double D brings to the table as a tour DJ. I respect your right to opinion and am not here to criticise you or your associates. It's possible to express your thoughts without resorting to trolling."

@NikkiNewlands fired back:

"I hear you, but I was just speaking from a fan’s perspective of watching how there is no working relationship between female DJs and female artists. My bad if it’s perceived as trolling even though I actually attended one of the shows, but my bad I see where you’re coming from."

@Nomoozlie said:

"'Other female rapper' was snaaks but let’s leave that. Double D is possibly the best tour DJ in the country. He helped curate the songs, chopped them, played them and did live engineering. 1 man!! Which other DJ is doing that?"

@NikkiNewlands responded:

"I didn’t even mean it in a snaaks way. I was talking from a point of the industry, not a personal attack, ma’am however, I do apologise."

@Nomoozlie closed the debate:

"You are entitled to your opinion. The choice of words could have been better. 'From a point of the industry,' No one is better than him. I’d go on tour with a chihuahua if it could. What Double D does is all I’m saying."

GQ crowns Moozlie best-dressed woman

Despite all the drama, Nomuzi has recently been crowned the GQ best-dressed woman. This comes as no surprise, as Moozlie is known for always making a statement with her fashion style.

Briefly News recently compiled a list of Moozlie's best looks in 2023. The rapper always makes sure she styles herself elegantly to make heads turn wherever she goes.

Nadia Nakai shows Moozlie some love

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Nadia Nakai has expressed gratitude to Nomuzi "Moozlie" Mabena for being a source of strength for everyone close to the recently assassinated rapper, AKA.

The Dangerous hitmaker lost Supa Mega on February 10, 2023, after unknown men shot him and ran away. Nadia was devastated by the tragic death because it was rumoured that they were about to take their relationship to the next level.

