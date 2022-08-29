Rapper and television presenter Nomuzi ‘Skhanda Queen’ Mabena has been crowned this year's GQ’s Best Dressed Woman

Moozlie is recognised for her collaboration with fashion brands that are testament to her brand's strength and staying true to herself

Late rapper, producer and 'king of fashion' Rikhado ‘Riky Rick’ Makhado received the Fashion Icon Award for solidifying Africa’s position as the hub of fashion and entertainment

Nomuzi 'Moozlie' Mabena bags another award for fashion-forward trends. Images: @moozlie

Source: Instagram

Rapper, television presenter, and style icon Nomuzi ‘Moozile’ Mabena has been crowned 2022 GQ's Best Dressed Woman. Now in its 16th year and counting, the star-studded event took place in Sandton at the weekend.

According to GQ, this year, South Africa’s best-dressed list had 12 categories, with one of the honours being an award where readers nominated themselves or someone they consider stylish using the hashtag #GQBD2022.

GQ editor-in-chief Molife Kumona said:

"GQ Best Dressed always show us that not only does style continue to evolve, but there are people out there who have great personal style. Lockdown didn’t ruin their vibe.”

Mabena is known for her refreshing, youthful, yet sometimes daring fashion sense.

Mabena made her debut on TV screens when she was crowned the MTV Base VJ Search winner in 2012. Since then, she has added a number of titles to her belt, including a self-acclaimed fashionista.

Kumona said:

"Nomuzi Mabena has collaborated with fashion brands and all her collaborations have been a testament to her brand’s strength and her consistency in staying true to herself."

The 'Skhanda Queen' shared the amazing news with her over 1.6 million Instagram followers

Social media has come out to congratulate the Drip Champion

Fans and celeb friends were quick to wish Moozlie congrats.

DJ Zinhle wrote:

"Congratulations, my friend."

Gigi Lamayne commented:

"Well deserved!!! Congrats queen!"

thando_donsi commented:

"Congratulations sthandwa, amazing look as always."

miss_phori sad:

"I mean obviously, Zee said you should start a clothing line, get on that already. Congratulations Mooz."

lizeka_b commented:

"Obviously no other than Nomuzi ❤️ I’m so proud of you, well deserved."

Riky Rick awarded Fashion Icon Award at this year's GQ Best Dressed Awards

Rapper, singer, and producer Rikhado 'Riky Rick' Makhado was awarded the Fashion Icon Award at this year's GQ Best Dressed Awards.

The award comes just six months from the day he passed away.

GQ South Africa said:

"Dubbed the King of Kotini (the cotton king), loosely translated as a ‘fashion king’, he was considered a fashion icon. His fashion sense captured the attention of local and global brands, and he has graced the covers of both GQ and GQ Style.

"His association with local brands brought the music and fashion spaces closer together, solidifying Africa’s position as the hub of fashion and entertainment."

Moozlie quits Twitter to focus on mental health

Previously, Briefly News reported that Nomuzi 'Moozlie'is putting her happiness first with her latest decision to leave social media, specifically Twitter.

Moozlie made sure that her fans would not wonder where she is with a lengthy statement.

Moozlie joins other artists, such as Nadia Nakai and Nasty C, in her decision to stay away from Twitter. Moozlie says she hopes the decision will help her feel better mentally.

