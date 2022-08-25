Nomuzi Mabena, better known as Moozlie announced that she would no longer be running her Twitter account

Rapper Moozlie said that the social app does not do anything beneficial for her as she explained how much it affects her in the worst ways

Moozlie is joining many other artists with also left the microblogging platform for similar reasons

Moozlie is putting her happiness first with her latest decision to leave social media, specifically Twitter. Moozlie made sure that her fans would not wonder where she is with an lengthy statement.

Moozlie got candid about why she does not feel like Twitter is a safe space for her and decided to leave. Image: Instagram/@moozlie

Moozlie joins other artists such as Nadia Nakai and Nasty C in her decision to stay away from Twitter. Moozlie says she hopes the decision will help her feel better mentally.

Moozlie talks about the negative effects of Twitter

Rapper Nomuzi took to Twitter and explained that she would no longer use the platform. The musician says that Twitter does not reflect her personal views and that everything is often turned into a negative thing on the platform. She said:

"I often found myself feeling disgruntled at the negative energy and the direction a lot of conversations would take. Whether it was about myself or work, the industry and people that I know, or just topics in general."

According to ZAlebs, Nomuzi was already off Twitter for a while before releasing her official announcement. Nomuzi explained that she will continue to be offline in order to " preserve the quality" of her "mental and emotional health.". Read the full statement below:

Moozlie continues to be active on other social platforms such as Instagram where her friends are constantly showing her support.

@_kwa.nele commented:

"Icon."

@makikgosana commented:

"Since I started following you, your style remind me of Aaliyah exactly."

@duduchili commented:

You never miss."

@cookie_kays commented:

"My role model."

"I'm definitely hitting him in the face": Moozlie threatens to beat Nota Baloyi

Briefly News previously reported that Nota Baloyi has been hogging headlines for all the wrong reasons recently. The former music executive has been trending on Twitter daily thanks to his opinions on women, especially black women.

Baloyi has had something to say about many local stars from Mihlali Ndamase, who he recently slammed, Pearl Thusi, who he accused of being a deadbeat mother, DJ Zinhle and even his ex-wife singer Berita.

Popular rapper Nomuzi 'Moozlie' Mabena took to her Instagram page to share that she has had enough of Nota Baloyi and his rants. The star warned Baloyi that when she meets with him, she wants to knock some senses into his head.

