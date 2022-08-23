Controversial dancer and sangoma Zodwa Wabantu's R35 000 booking fee left Mzansi social media users at a loss for words

The star posted a saucy video of herself doing what she does best and announced that those who want to book her for summer gigs must be prepared to part with R35K

The fee caused a buzz on social media, with peeps wondering what is it that she does to charge that large sum of money

Zodwa Wabantu is ready to be booked and busy this summer. The reality television star posted a raunchy video while performing at a gig and shared her rates.

Social media users have shared mixed reactions to Zodwa Wabantu’s R35K booking fee. Image: @zodwalibram.

Source: Instagram

The Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored star, who recently revealed that she was letting her career take a back seat because she accepted her ancestral calling, seems ready to make money this coming summer.

According to ZAlebs, the star caused a stir when she revealed that she charges R35 000 to perform at gigs. Social media users were left wondering what the stunner really does at gigs that is worth the money.

Reacting to the video that was re-shared by controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula on his Twitter page, some South Africans said there is nothing interesting about Zodwa Wabantu.

@Puseletso__M said:

"There is nothing entertaining about her, these people are just drunk they'll enjoy anything."

@Lfoza wrote:

"Dude!!!Im looking at this video n im like 'there's so many opportunities out there to make a living out of them ey'"

@Deenospopi added:

"But why doesn't Clubx book Zodwa? That's where she is supposed to be with boTebogo."

@lucky_dybala noted:

"Booking her to do what exactly?"

Makhadzi lauded for giving a chance to disabled dancer during her lit performance at the Miss SA pageant

In other entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Makhadzi is a queen and more. The star proved that she is a living example of the saying: "We rise by lifting others" after she introduced a disabled dancer during her performance at the Miss SA pageant.

Social media users were impressed by Makhadzi's energetic performance. The Ghanama hitmaker showed peeps what a live performance feels like with her adrenaline on the stage.

Social media users couldn't help but notice that one of the star's dancers was physically challenged. According to some Twitter users, the talented dancer uploaded a clip dancing to Makhadzi's songs, and the singer reached out to him and brought him on one of the biggest stages in Mzansi.

Source: Briefly News