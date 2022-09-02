A video of an incredibly tall cop has been making the rounds on the Twitter streets, and Mzansi peeps brought out their A-game humour

The funny clip shows the vertically gifted individual stepping into the room while his colleague gives humorous comments

South Africans found the footage immensely funny, with many bringing out their best memes and witty jokes for the occasion

An incredibly tall cop walking through a door astonished many Mzansi peeps and inspired them to put on their funny hats.

Source: Twitter

The video was shared by @kulanicool, who brought the attention of the cop to many folks on Twitter, where netizens' A-game sense of humour came to shine.

The video is a brief but hilarious one. It starts with the tall cop emerging from the door while his partner, who is recording the video, comments on the officer's height as if he is in a soccer match.

Being vertically gifted has its perks. You can reach the biscuits that no one else can, play basketball with relative ease compared to others, and ride all the rollercoasters at any amusement park.

Mzansi peeps had a lot to say about the clip, with witty comments, puns and memes flying about in the comment section. See the responses below:

@TSHEPIIMADLISA said:

"That's King Monada's brother."

@kidianmab shared:

"Someone said he can see the future crimes and solve them before they happen."

@ZiphoratorS commented:

@ZukisaQina asked:

"Noted. But the shoes from where I sit are probably size 15. Where are they manufactured?"

@lucky_dybala mentioned:

"I wish to see him running."

@7wenkosi posted:

@MahlatsiBooyse1 said:

"The whole desk at knee level Hebana constable Great Khali."

@Percy_257 commented:

"This guy can solve future crimes"

