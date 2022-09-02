Talented makeup artist Andile Hazel took to social media to share a tutorial of herself doing her face while throwing some serious shade

Her sarcastic rant was directed to women who avoid being adventures with makeup and beauty products but prioritise their baes

Andile ends off by warning ladies against downplaying their beauty at the expense of a man who wouldn’t even buy them chocolates

A talented makeup artist known for her funny and witty commentary, Andile Hazel took to TikTok to share a funny tutorial throwing shade at women who don’t want to learn how to do their own makeup.

Bubbly makeup artist Andile Hazel had a mouthful to say to ladies who don't put their beauty before men. Image: andile_hazel/TikTok

A clip that currently has over 53K views, shows her beginning to do her makeup as she says:

“The gibberish you’re on about the fact that you don’t like make-up is just nonsense. Just admit that makeup has been haunting you. Y’all lucky I’m not letting y’all struggle while I’m around.”

The bubby lady goes on to apply liquid foundation on her face as she continues her funny roast and asks whether ladies know that they must dampen their beauty sponge before using it to blend foundation on their face.

“Or is it when you’re doing the laundry of that man who is clowning you, the only time you dampen anything?” she asks.

Andile goes on to highlight her face and advice against only knowing how to highlight your man’s chats while sneaking on his phone.

Towards the end of her chatty tutorial, she advises those who struggle to keep lasting relationships, to rather learn how to make sure their face beat is long-lasting by using a setting powder.

A dolled-up Andile ends off by warning ladies against avoiding makeup or wanting to look good for a conservative man who has never even spoiled you with chocolates.

Her online friends enjoyed her sarcasm and sense of humour and showered her with love.

Check out the funny video and comments below:

Spheamuer reacted:

“Umuhle Kodwa oe.”

user1309953269437 shared:

“And umuhle .”

Pumlasenamile responded:

“kodwa oer Musa phel kusigiva.”

lindoh_omuhle commented:

“Mina oe uyangidina udlala ngamaqiniso❤️.”

MaNkomo said:

“Well said , asithembe bakuzwile.”

sane_ndhlovu1 replied:

“Ukukuthanda okukimi .”

