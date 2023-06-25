A multitalented mom originally from Pretoria with a chicken farm has opened up about her passion for early childhood development

Talking to Briefly News, the businesswoman has opened up about her reading initiative and noted that she dreams of making reading fashionable

Lerato Nkhumane is determined to enrich young lives and recently had a reading day on 16 June 2023

A multitalented mother and businesswoman has opened up to Briefly News about her passion for early childhood development, tutoring, and seeing young people succeed.

Lerato Nkhumane is passionate about making reading a fun experience for kids. Image: Lerato Nkhumane/Supplied.

Source: UGC

The woman, who also entered Mrs SA in 2022, runs the Mrs Nkhumane Children’s Care reading Programme which is focused on making reading fun for young children.

In a previous conversation with Briefly News, the powerhouse momma and author shared that she has four businesses, including a chicken farm, which she has had challenges with lately.

In a follow-up discussion, Lerato Nkhumane shared that she loved making reading fashionable and enriching young lives. She recently had a reading event on Youth Day on 16 June at Tlhaloganyo Primary School in the North West province Hammanskraal:

“The event leveraged the incredible power of literacy for the development of literature in a young child while offering all children a fun-filled and uplifting day in the sun.”

The event brought together a diverse cohort of volunteers from all walks of life who combined reading with fun-filled activities the children enjoyed:

“Our monthly reading day is enormously popular and stands as a true testament to the multi-faceted, rich nature of the Mrs Nkhumane Children’s Care Programme and the value we offer.”

