A multitalented woman residing in Pretoria, Gauteng, is doing the most as a farmer, businesswoman, Mrs SA finalist and more.

Lerato Tefo-Nkhumane is a Mrs SA finalist. Image: Lerato Tefo-Nkhumane/Supplied.

Lerato Tefo-Nkhumane is a powerhouse woman. Not only has the 33-year-old written an award-winning children’s novel, and she has four businesses in addition to being a loving mother and wife.

Taking to Briefly News, the strong lady opens up about her various endeavours and love of farming:

“I started my poultry business in 2018. It is called LF Poultry. It has grown so beautifully, especially during the lockdown, as eggs and chicken are essentials.

“However, there were difficulties as well because of feed prices going up and down. I believe you can only see growth through difficulties in business.”

The entrepreneur’s business is called LF Poultry, named after herself, ‘Lerato’ and her 15-year-old son, ‘Fentse’, whom she says supports her greatly.

Mrs SA semi-finalist slays four businesses

Lerato explains that she didn’t always want to be a farmer but saw a gap she could fill.

One of the lovely lady’s main passions is children and working with them:

“[I have, and continue to] work with children in early childhood development (ECD). I still tutor. I still work as an aupair. Working with children is my first love.

“I studied ECD. I am looking into getting a degree in Educational Psychology.

“I also have four businesses, which include, school transportation, my poultry business, tutoring and I also have a shop."

The Mrs SA semi-finalist originally wanted to be a Miss SA beauty queen

Lerato notes that she dreamt of winning Miss SA, but because she had a child while at school, she couldn’t enter the contest:

“At that time, I just wanted to enter because I thought I was the prettiest.

“I am glad I didn't get to do Miss SA because now I understand that it is definitely not [just] about having a pretty face.”

The lovely lady wants to use the Mrs SA platform to grow her brand:

“The platform is helping me grow, not only as an entrepreneur but also as a fearless businesswoman.”

The author has big dreams for the future

Lerato published her book in 2018. In an interview with CTVSA, the talented lady explained that her book, entitled, The Girl Who Was Not Happy, is about a young girl who had a rough childhood and found strength through God:

“I wrote my book over a period of two years. It was published in 2018 and won African authors awards in the life skills category.

“My book has been published in three languages, including English, Isizulu and Sepedi."

Here is a YouTube video of the interview:

Lerato concludes by opening up about her ambitions and dreams for the future:

“My dream for the future is to live my purpose of working with children and become a multimillionaire business mogul.”

