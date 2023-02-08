One Limpopo woman who owns a construction company is making waves online for completing a stunning home in two months

The strong 26-year-old offers helpful advice to women and young people who want to go into the field of construction

Commenting on a post by Briefly News, social media users expressed how impressed they were by the strong woman taking on such a male-dominated field

A strong Limpopo woman, who owns an entire construction company, is making waves online for completing a gorgeous home in two months.

Rabelani Ratshili builds stunning houses. Image: Rabelani Ratshili/Supplied.

Rabelani Ratshili started her business in 2019, after being inspired by her loving father, who is a carpenter by profession.

In a recent interview with Briefly News, the 26-year-old opened up about her company, which consists of 35 people, completing a gorgeous home from the ground up within two months.

Now, in a follow-up discussion, Rabelani explains that the beautiful home was built for a family, who were incredibly excited about their new abode:

“[The family] was very happy with the home and how it turned out.

“I was also really excited because it was only my second project of building a house completely from foundation to the roofing and everything in between.”

The construction worker still has big jobs ahead of her:

“We are busy building 24 units in Nigel.”

Offering advice to women and young girls who want to be builders, Rabelani simply said:

“All victory starts with a vision.”

Social media users impressed with young builder

Commenting on a Facebook post by Briefly News, that shared Rabelani’s story, netizens expressed pride in the young woman:

Zephaniah Mafanya said:

“You go, girl! That's awesome. I love it. Keep on doing that great job. You’re a real blessing.”

Diko Priscilla Shaduni Shaduni wrote:

“Great job, indeed.”

Masonwabe Nqawe remarked:

“Well done, and best wishes for the future, Ratshili.”

