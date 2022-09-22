One multitalented young woman from Vaal Triangle in Gauteng is passionate about enriching her community

Gail Motloung is an author, TV host, owns a publishing house and is a Mandela Washington Fellowship alumna, among many other accolades

The 30-year-old is focused on empowering both young men and women and is the founder of a non-profit organisation called Girl with a Purpose

A strong, multitalented woman from Vaal Triangle in Gauteng is doing the absolute most to enrich the lives of her community members.

Gail Motloung is a young leader with so much to offer the world. Image: Gail Destiny Provoker Motloung/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Gail Motloung is a powerhouse who has achieved so much in only thirty years. She is an author, a TV host and producer, and owns a whole publishing house called House of Yada Publications.

The dynamic woman is also a 2021 Mandela Washington Fellowship alumna, a member of the International Leadership Association and the founder of a non-profit organisation (NPO) called Girl with a Purpose, which aims to empower young women, men and people with disabilities.

Gail Motloung is a Mandela Washington Fellowship alumna. Image: Gail Motloung/Supplied.

Source: UGC

Talking to Briefly News, Gail reflects on her journey and opens up about why she loves community development:

“I am passionate about serving my community. I believe that the highest form of leadership is servant leadership. You learn to put others first and give selflessly. Even through my NPO, we teach young people about giving back.”

Gail was inspired to start her NPO because she was empowered as a teen

Gail explains that she started the Girl with a Purpose Foundation because of her passion for empowering young girls, with the NPO founded in 2017 and officially commencing with operations in 2018:

“[At my NPO], we focus on skills development, education, financial literacy and agriculture, among other things.

"We teach these skills to enable young people to discover what they’re really passionate about.”

The 30-year-old notes that she has also expanded her programme to empower young men, launching the Boardroom Talk with the Boys division to accommodate and enrich male youths:

“This year, we also launched a programme called Empowering Tomorrow’s Leaders, which includes people with disabilities.”

Gail further explains that because she was mentored by others when she was younger, she felt propelled to give back as an adult.

The perseverant author never gave up on her dreams

Gail has already written two books, namely; Daddy I’m Yours, Until Your Hand Me Over, published in 2020 and Self Development Guide, published in 2022.

The lovely lady notes that a friend who noticed the strides she made in community service encouraged her to apply for the Mandela Washington Fellowship, which is a programme bringing together young African leaders enriching their communities:

“I applied in 2017 but didn’t get accepted because the programme is very competitive. But I didn’t let that get me down and kept trying and trying, and on my third attempt, I was successful.”

Beautiful Gail Motloung has published two books already. Image: Gail Destiny Provoker Motloung/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Gail says that being part of the programme inspired her to continue uplifting others and expand the reach of her work:

“The programme was life-changing, it has always been my dream to travel, and I got to meet outstanding young leaders doing great things in their respective countries.

“Being part of that journey was also great because I got to inspire young people who look up to me and show them that you can dream big even in small places.”

The kind-hearted woman also hopes to start a programme for matriculants who are taking a gap year, to help them decide the career path they would like to undertake.

Gail is a genuinely inspiring lady with so much to offer the world and a woman with a clear vision that is rooted in selflessness and giving back to others.

