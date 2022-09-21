Nthabeleng Likotsi, South Africa’s very first female to own a mutual bank, is inspiring online peeps

The 38-year-old entrepreneur and business mogul was honoured online in a post by Women Power Africa

Commenting on the post, netizens expressed how inspired they were by the iconoclast who isn’t afraid to make things happen for herself

South Africa’s first female mutual bank owner, Nthabeleng Likotsi, who is the founder of the Young Women in Business Network (YWBN), has online netizens impressed.

Nthabeleng Likotsi is an incredibly inspiring businesswoman.

The 38-year-old renowned businesswoman and accountant was featured in an online post by LinkedIn page, Women Power Africa, which honoured the iconoclast and her outstanding achievements.

Nthabeleng, who has a master’s degree in entrepreneurship from the University of the Witwatersrand, started YWBN in 2009, and decided to register the company as a mutual bank in 2015, with the establishment approved in 2021, Fin24 wrote.

She previously told Fin24 that her establishment aimed to create positive change for black business owners.

"Unemployment is high, it's a fact. Black businesses are not being supported; it's a fact. It's up to all of us to come together and use our resources to fund people in business. We need to build this thing ourselves.”

Commenting on the post by Women Power Africa, online peeps expressed how impressed they were with the hard-working woman’s accomplishments:

Chedwick Crieghtney said:

“I love the show of courage!”

Foday Darboe reacted:

“Congratulations, my dear.”

Claire Ladner added:

“Sincerest congratulations are absolutely in order. I trust that she will create a culture of honesty and integrity and not catch the culture of corruption.”

Meet Captain Anuska Pillay, pilot for South African Airways leading an all-female crew this Women’s Month

In another inspiring story about female ‘firsts’, Briefly News also wrote about the talented Captain Anuska Pillay being one of the South African Airways pilots tasked with leading a female crewed flight during Women’s Month in August.

On Women’s Day, which was 9 August, she flew from Johannesburg to Harare with an all-female crew in the cockpit and cabin. This was just one of three women-led flights SAA piloted to celebrate gender equality.

