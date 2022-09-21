A talented young South African lady has taken to social media to celebrate landing a role in the Hollywood film, The Woman King

The movie stars big-name actors, such as award-winning star, Viola Davis and Mzansi actress, Thuso Mbedu

The movie was released on 16 September in the United States and will be out in South African theatres from 30 September, with the young dancer and actress posting about the milestone online

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A skilled young Mzansi dancer and actress has taken to the socials to celebrate being cast in a Hollywood film.

Sne Mbatha is going places as a performer. Image: iam_snembatha/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Sne Mbatha took to Twitter to post about landing a role in The Woman King, a film starring big-name actors, such as Viola Davis and South African star, Thuso Mbedu.

In the film, the hun played the role of Okankan, a formidable female warrior . The Woman King was released in the United States on 16 September and will be in South African cinemas from 30 September.

In her tweet, Sne expressed how thankful she is to have had her dream realised and praised her creator for granting her the fantastic accomplishment:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Years of dreaming! I still can’t believe that not only am I doing stunts but acting in a Hollywood movie that’s charted number one in America @WomanKingMovie. Bayede thongo lami. You heard my prayers. You wiped my tears. Today I walk with pride! Camagu.”

Her post made waves online, with many tweeps congratulating her for the win and her career progress:

@mkhiphalove said:

“Wait, is this the Sne from ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ days? Wow, congratulations.”

@NtshangaYamkela added:

“To think I’ve been a fan since the ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ days. Watching your journey has been amazing because you’ve come so far. Keep shining, boo. More blessings are yet to come!”

@blackdisney1 reacted:

“You are awesome in this movie. Congratulations.”

Thuso Mbedu’s R82 000 Dior outfit gets mixed reactions from Mzansi: “The clothes are not even beautiful”

In a related story, Briefly News wrote about Thuso Mbedu, the star of the moment following the world premiere of her much-awaited action-packed movie, The Woman King.

The actress had peeps talking when they discovered that a Dior outfit she rocked cost R82K. Fans shared mixed reactions to the look, some said she deserves it because she works hard, while many felt the clothes don't look nice.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News