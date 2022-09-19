A fantastic lawyer residing in Gauteng has reached new heights with her career and took to social media to celebrate becoming a notary public

The stunner recently commemorated her 43rd court appearance and noted how emotional she was after winning a big case

Surprise Manyaiyi obtained her Bachelor of Laws in 2019 from the University of the Free State and has already made massive career moves

One female legal practitioner from Gauteng is over the moon with the huge strides she’s been making in her career and has recently been promoted to a notary public.

Surprise Manyaiyi is now a whole notary public. Image: Surprise Manyaiyi/LinkedIn.

Surprise Manyaiyi bagged her Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from the University of the Free State and has been swiftly climbing the ladder with her career.

Briefly News previously reported on the babe celebrating her 43rd court appearance and winning a big case.

In her recent post, Surprise expressed how thankful she is for the new milestone, writing:

“I'm happy to share that on 13 September 2022, before the honourable Justice Van Der Schyff and Justice Ndlokovane AJ, I was admitted as a notary (‘notary public’).”

The legal eagle then explained what her new position entails and all the areas she now specialises in:

“A notary public is a specialist attorney in the drafting and registrations of marriage (pre/ante-nuptial) contracts, authentication of documents for use in and outside South Africa, drafting and registrations of notary bonds, farms/long-term commercial leases, and so on.”

Surprise further noted how thankful she is for the massive achievement and expressed her gratitude to God Almighty for the win.

Her excellent news received praise from many social media users who warmly congratulated her fantastic feat:

Anele Myeni said:

“Well deserved.”

Marubine Tshikota wrote:

“Love this! Congratulations, Surprise.”

Thokozile Cora Bopape-Chinyanga reacted:

“Always! Amen! Congratulations!”

