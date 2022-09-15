Professor Thuli Madonsela has decided to celebrate her 60th birthday by auctioning off an oil portrait of herself to raise funds for students in need

Proceeds of the silent auction will go to #Action4Inclusion, a platform aimed at raising funds for university students who have academic debt

The stunning painting of the former public protector was created by renowned South African artist, Shany van den Berg

Professor Thuli Madonsela has decided to commemorate her 60th birthday on 28 September with a silent auction of an oil painting of herself created by well-known Mzansi artist, Shany van den Berg.

Professor Thuli Madonsela is passionate about scrapping student debt. Image: Professor Thuli Madonsela/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The proceeds of the auction will go towards #Action4Inclusion, a platform that was created in 2020 to raise funds for Stellenbosch University students who need financial help.

According to IOL, funds raised on the platform support students who cannot access their academic records, graduate, or move on to the next academic year because of outstanding fees.

Prof Madonsela, who is the university’s Law Trust Chair in Social Justice, is passionate about eradicating student debt and previously tweeted that without the help of others, she would not have been able to study either:

“People ask, ‘why do you do this?’ I say, why not? It’s about paying it forward or passing on grace. Without the generosity of strangers, my education would have ended at Grade 10.”

Shany also tweeted about the former public protector’s honourable auction, writing:

“The portrait I painted of Prof Thuli Madonsela, coinciding with her 60th birthday, is live on a silent auction. Proceeds go to students needing financial aid to complete their education.”

