A young lady who holds an honours degree in econometrics from the University of Johannesburg has bagged a new job

Taking to LinkedIn, the smart lady eagerly shared that she is now an entire data science graduate trainee at a leading company

Social media users were wowed by the hun and celebrated her big win by congratulating her in the comment section of her post

One young babe is over the moon about a pretty fantastic achievement after recently bagging an honours degree in econometrics from the University of Johannesburg.

Khanyi Ncala is going places with her career. Image: Khanyi Ncala/LinkedIn.

The lovely lady took to LinkedIn to share that she is now a whole data science trainee graduate.

Khanyi Ncala looked stylish in the pic shared online and thanked God Almighty for the huge achievement. How inspiring!

The smart babe’s post read:

“Happy to share that I’ve started a new position as a data science graduate trainee at PSG Wealth! Thought of the day: The more you trust God, the more He amazes you.”

It’s wonderful to see a young woman succeeding in her blooming career. Many LinkedIn peeps were inspired by her:

Nobesuthu Mahlangu loved the look and the great news:

“Congratulations, Khanyi Ncala. I love the outfit!”

Reinhard Bonke Inzai added:

“Congratulations are in order, my lady! Go beyond the starts.”

Mmamoshito Papala is beyond inspired:

“Love to see this. Inspired to push. Well done. All the best!”

Fayez Tembon reacted:

“I think this is wonderful. Your thought for the day just wowed me. Good luck in your new position.”

Tracy Hirst spread some positive vibes:

“That’s a great team to join! Good luck on your journey!”

Siyamamkela Msomi is expecting great things:

“Congratulations, Khanyi, to many more successes.”

