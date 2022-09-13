One master’s graduate isn’t allowing unemployment to get the better of her, with the good sis baking and selling scones to survive

Tshegofatso Pearl Ramatsetse is a three-time graduate from the University of Johannesburg, grinding hard to put food on the table

The young lady left many netizens inspired with her willingness to take on work that does not align with her study areas

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

One innovative young graduate is determined to make a success of her life, despite being unemployed.

Tshegofatso Pearl Ramatsetse isn't afraid of hard work. Image: Tshegofatso Pearl Ramatsetse/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The young woman, who holds an entire Master of Philosophy in Social Policy and Development from the University of Johannesburg (UJ), grinds hard selling scones while searching for jobs that align with her study areas.

Tshegofatso Pearl Ramatsetse, who is a three-time UJ graduate, shared her story on LinkedIn.

The hard-working lady’s post read:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

“My name is Tshegofatso, I am a three-time University of Johannesburg graduate, holding a Master of Philosophy in Social Policy and Development, a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree in Communication Theory and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.

"I am unemployed but bake and sell scones until I find a job. Let the hustle continue.”

Many social media users were impressed with the young lady taking the initiative to make something of her life instead of waiting for handouts:

Mamello Lethabo said:

“Congratulations, and we pray that God will ensure you get that desired job. Good evening.”

Irvin Mbongo added:

“Wow! I wish you the best in your efforts to find a job.”

Joseph Kau reacted:

“That is a good start. Someone will offer you a job very soon, because of your positive spirit and hard work. But we need more female entrepreneurs. Make sure you have a bank account where you do bookkeeping for your small business.

"In the meantime, did you try lecturing jobs at some of the universities? I wish I could directly assist but not now. But I know God will bring someone to assist you very soon.”

Motivated HR graduate sells kotas to make ends meet, has message for youth: “No one is coming to rescue you”

Meanwhile, in another inspiring story about female success, Briefly News also wrote about a stunning South African woman who recently graduated with a degree in Human Resource Management starting a kota business to survive.

Faith Maringa, a Limpopo resident, says that although she is looking for work that aligns with her studies, selling kotas helps her make ends meet. The babe believes that young people should look for their own opportunities and be creative in their pursuit of employment.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News