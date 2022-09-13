One young lady is smiling from ear to ear after finally graduating with her Bachelor of Science degree

The beautiful woman celebrated the exciting moment on LinkedIn, sharing pics from her special day, looking as radiant as ever

Social media users showered the hun with kind words and wished her well for all her future endeavours

One young babe is over the moon after finally fetching her Bachelor of Science in Applied Mathematics degree, which she obtained from the University of Johannesburg.

Nkhensani Mitchell looked amazing on her graduation day. Image: Nkhensani Mitchell/LinkedIn.

The woman in science looked exquisite on her special day, wearing a lovely blue dress, with her make-up looking snatched.

Nkhensani Mitchell looked so happy in the pics posted on LinkedIn, with a huge smile plastered across her radiant face, showing her jubilation about the big milestone.

The caption of the brainy babe’s post read:

“I finally fetched my baby. I wouldn't trade this experience for anything. BSc Mathematical Science.”

The young queen’s comment section was flooded with heartfelt praises and congratulatory messages.

Let’s look at some of the top reactions:

Howard D is inspired:

“Congratulations, Nkhensani. Well done, and all the best in your future studies.”

Sanelisiwe Masondo wrote:

“Congratulations! You look absolutely stunning and should be proud of yourself.”

Karabo Rabina Banda complimented the young woman’s intelligence:

“Congrats to the smartest person I know. You looked stunning, Nkensy.”

Tonderai Kariwo is expecting great things from the inspiring lady:

“Well done, and congrats on completing this chapter. On to the next.”

Syathokoza Hlophe sent kind wishes:

“Congratulations, and well done.”

Zandile Shongwe is wowed:

“Congratulations, beautiful.”

