One gorgeous hun is setting social media ablaze with fantastic news about graduating top of her class at Cambridge University with an 87% overall mark

Instagram user, Nia-Cerise passed with distinction and noted that she’s ready to start her PhD journey

The young woman explained that it took a ton of sacrifice for her to obtain such excellent results, with her faith grounding her along the way

An intelligent young woman is over the moon about bagging her second degree from Cambridge University and achieving the highest grade in her class, with a whopping 87% average.

The beautiful young woman celebrated the big win online and explained that it took a lot of sacrifice, faith, and support from loved ones to get her to this point.

Instagram user, Nia-Cerise noted that she is now ready to get her PhD, with the babe sharing beautiful pics and a clip from her graduation online.

The stunner’s post read:

“Thank you so much to every single person who congratulated me today. I don’t take your good wishes lightly.

“God bless you so much for your love and beautiful words of encouragement. Thank you for growing up with me on this strange digital platform of social media that somehow connects us throughout the corners of the world. Next stop, PhD. All by the lifting power of grace!”

Let’s take a peek at the snaps and video Nia shared from her graduation and some top reactions from online peeps:

_noreenirena said:

“Truly the head and not the tail. Congratulations, powerful woman of God.”

official_nonyenaija added:

“Congratulations, momma.”

_nailahhhhh wrote:

“Truly amazing. To God be the glory. Congrats, sis!”

