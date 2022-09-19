Two lovely sisters are making their families proud, with both women obtaining Executive Master of Business Administration degrees from Reading University

Thandeka Ngwenya took to LinkedIn to celebrate what she and her sister achieved and posted pictures from their graduations

The hard-working woman explained that their family members were proud of their accomplishment, especially considering their humble beginnings

One Mzansi lady is incredibly proud of what she and her sister achieved, with both siblings obtaining Executive Master of Business Administration degrees from Reading University in England.

Thandeka and Venessa Ngwenya both bagged their MBAs with merit from Reading University. Image: Thandeka Ngwenya/LinkedIn.

One of the lovely ladies, Thandeka Ngwenya, proudly commemorated the special day online and shared pictures of the graduation and the completed dissertations.

Both brainy sisters also managed to pass their qualifications with merit, with Thandeka explaining that the pair were the first in the family to bag a degree at this level. What a wow!

The intelligent beaut further noted that she and her sister also hailed from humble beginnings, which made the milestone even more special.

Thandeka’s post read:

“Today is such a momentous day. I shared the stage with my darling sister, Venessa Ngwenya, as we both graduated with our Executive Master of Business Administration degrees, both with merit, from the University of Reading in the United Kingdom.

“Growing up from humble beginnings in the East of Johannesburg, to be capped across the globe in one of Europe’s most prestigious universities is a dream come true. We are the first from both maternal and paternal families to reach this milestone.

The woman then expressed how grateful both she and her sister are for the sacrifices their parents made for them to reach such a significant achievement:

“Thank you to our families, friends and colleagues who travelled this long journey with us. Three years later, we have produced the results, a culmination of hard work, sleepless nights and anxiety. Thina oNgwenya, oMtimande, Bambolunye!!! To God be the glory.”

Warm well-wishes poured in for the successful women from LinkedIn users who shared their excitement:

Thulane Nkosi said:

“Remarkable achievement. Congratulations.”

Joe Makhafola is expecting great things:

“I smell CEO position and a PhD. Cheers, and represent. Well done.”

Nomhle Mnguni reacted:

“Congratulations, sisters! Happy for you both.”

