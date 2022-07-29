A hard-working young law graduate from Rustenburg has taken to the socials to proudly celebrate becoming a High Court attorney

The inspiring Refilwe Tshukudu, who bagged a Bachelor of Laws from North-West University, looked ecstatic in the lovely video and snaps posted online

Netizens who were impressed by the legal eagle’s accomplishment wished her well in the comment section of a post shared on Instagram

A determined go-getter from Rustenburg is making big moves as a legal eagle and excitedly took to social media to share that she has been admitted as a High Court attorney.

Refilwe Tshukudu is excited about being admitted as an attorney. Image: RefilweTshukudu/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Refilwe Tshukudu, who graduated with a Bachelor of Laws from North-West University, looked absolutely thrilled about her milestone in the video and snaps posted on Instagram, smiling from ear to ear in each frame.

The newly minted attorney, who specialises in civil law, family law and the administration of estates, had netizens in their feels with the inspiring post, with many peeps wishing the young lawyer well for the future.

Take a look at some of the post’s most notable reactions from Instagram users who were stoked about the lady’s milestone:

Kopppiiie is expecting great things from Refilwe:

“To more big wins. Congratulations.”

Charitytsogang knows that the young sis worked hard for the accolade:

“Congratulations, Fifla. You deserve it.”

foodbas_ket is incredibly impressed:

“Hats off!”

_lindz08_ reacted:

“Congratulations, Fifi.”

Young Johannesburg lawyer celebrates winning case, 43rd court appearance only months after being admitted

In a related story about another successful young female lawyer by Briefly News, a legal eagle based in Johannesburg has taken to the socials to celebrate winning a big case after a long battle.

Surprise Manyaiyi was also stoked about her 43rd court appearance after being admitted as an attorney less than a year ago. The sis says that she cried after she won the case because of how challenging the legal battle was and is excited about the victory.

Netizens were awestruck by the young lady’s authenticity and congratulated her on both successes in her post’s comment section. Reactions from peeps showed that they truly appreciated Surprise’s honesty and how brave she was to share her emotional moment online.

Source: Briefly News