A lady, who is originally from Johannesburg, is incredibly stoked after obtaining her Master of Business Administration degree from a university in England

Pranusha Naidoo shared the exciting news about her graduation from Manchester Metropolitan University on LinkedIn

Social media peeps were hella impressed with the young lady, wishing her well in the post’s comment section

A determined young woman from Johannesburg is flying the South African flag high on international shores, bagging an entire Master of Business Administration from a university in England.

Pranusha Naidoo is excited about obtaining an MBA from an international university. Image: Pranusha Naidoo/LinkedIn.

Pranusha Naidoo smiled from ear to ear on the graduation snaps she posted online and expressed how thrilled she was to have finally completed her studies after the stress of studying during a global pandemic.

The caption of the hard-working woman’s post read:

“Yesterday I celebrated my MBA graduation alongside some of my fellow students! It feels surreal that the journey is over, especially after battling through a pandemic, and it was great to be able to attend in person!

“Congratulations to my fellow students, and wishing you all the success moving forward!”

LinkedIn peeps showed support to the lovely lady, wishing her well for the journey ahead and congratulating the milestone:

Here are some of the top reactions:

Bronwyn Brophy is wowed by the lady’s accomplishment:

“Congratulations, Pranusha, you are an inspiration to us all.”

Joanne Mizrachi is happy that Pranusha’s dream has finally come true:

“Amazing. Well done, Pranusha. Lovely to see this dream realised! Such an inspiration.”

Anthony Burgess is thrilled for the graduate:

“Huge Congrats, Pranusha! Really well done and so pleased that you could join the graduation ceremony in person!”

Urmi Prasad Richardson feels inspired:

“Warmest congratulations on your achievement, Pranusha!”

