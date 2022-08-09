Women are amazing and can do anything they set their minds to, even with little kiddies on their hips

While breaking into the field of academia is super challenging, some mommas manage to conquer the arena while raising little ones and working full-time

Five mothers who have a love for education have truly inspired us this year because they represent the struggles so many ladies in higher education face

In honour of Women’s Day in South Africa, Briefly News reflects on some of the amazing female academics and aspiring academics we’ve had the honour of featuring.

These mommas love education. One is even a granny of nine. Image: Sisanda Nkoala/Supplied, Zama Ngidi/LinkedIn, University of Venda/LinkedIn and Ncediwe Ndube-Tsolekile/Supplied.

These ladies worked hard to obtain their degrees while raising kids and grinding hard for their daily bread, with some having no help from a co-parent.

Some of these ladies have PhDs and work as lecturers, with others continuing to fight for that all-auspicious doctoral qualification. One of these inspiring women is even a granny. How inspiring!

1. Women’s Month SA: Mom of 3 boys bags PhD from UCT, reflects on balancing job as media academic with motherhood

A mother of three little boys was on cloud nine after bagging her PhD in Rhetoric Studies from UCT.

Inspiring momma, Sisanda Nkoala is excited about bagging her PhD. Image: Sisanda Nkoala/Supplied and Sisanda Nkoala/Facebook.

During her candidature, Sisanda Nkoala juggled being a mom, wife, and media lecturer at CPUT. The newly minted doctor also uses her position to support young women of colour who are aspirant researchers.

2. Inspiring scientist recalls tough childhood, being a single mom: “I don’t know how my mother coped”

A doting mother-of-two has overcome many personal hurdles to become a university lecturer and scientist.

In addition to being an accomplished researcher, Ncediwe Ndube-Tsolekile is also a mentor to young black women. Image: Ncediwe Ndube-Tsolekile/Supplied.

Ncediwe Ndube-Tsolekile grew up in three different townships in Cape Town with a single mom who worked two jobs to support her and the two older siblings she has. But despite everything, the perseverant woman always dreamt of being a scientist and now mentors other young black females in academia.

3. 72-year-old granny fulfils dream of bagging PhD at University of Venda, leaves Mzansi inspired by achievement

A 72-year-old gogo set flames to social media after bagging her PhD from the University of Venda.

72-year-old Doctor of Philosophy, Ndanganeni Phyllis, got her degree from the University of Venda. Image: University of Venda/LinkedIn and Netshivhuyu Rendani Netshivhuyu/LinkedIn.

Ndanganeni Phyllis Netshivhuyu, who pursued a doctoral study in an education-related field, noted that it’s always been her dream to be a doctor. The grandmother of nine wants to encourage people to never give up on their dreams, no matter how old they may be.

4. Gorgeous UKZN mommy beams proudly in glowing snaps with little one: “Lukhanyo and I graduated”

A proud Master of Commerce graduate from the University of KwaZulu-Natal has taken to LinkedIn to post lovely snaps of herself and her baby on the day she was awarded her qualification.

Zama Ngidi celebrated her master’s graduation from UKZN with her little man, Lukhanyo. Image: Zama Ngidi/LinkedIn.

The young mother said that it was tricky balancing work with her studies while being pregnant with little Lukhanyo. But despite everything, Zama Ngidi managed to finish her thesis and bagged her degree, celebrating her graduation in style with her little man.

5. Domestic worker, single mom reflects on Unisa graduation after personal struggles, plans on pursuing honours

A single mother-of-four who lives in Thembisa is emotional after bagging her degree in an applied psychology-related field from Unisa.

Through all her struggles, Mponegele Jane Thole still managed to obtain her degree from Unisa and wants to pursue an honours qualification in applied psychology. Image: Mponegele Jane Thole/Supplied.

The domestic worker overcame many struggles to obtain her degree without any funding while working full-time to support her kids. The inspiring Mponegele Jane Thole plans on undertaking an honours degree that would enable her to become a practising industrial psychologist.

