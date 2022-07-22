A proud Master of Commerce graduate from the University of KwaZulu-Natal has taken to LinkedIn to post lovely snaps of herself and her baby on the day she was awarded her qualification

The young mother said that it was tricky balancing work with her studies while being pregnant with little Lukhanyo

Despite everything, Zama Ngidi managed to finish her thesis and bagged her degree, celebrating her graduation in style with her little man

An inspiring young mother has taken to the socials to celebrate bagging her Master of Commerce degree from the University of KwaZulu-Natal while being pregnant and working full-time.

Zama Ngidi celebrated her master’s graduation from UKZN with her little man, Lukhanyo. Image: Zama Ngidi/LinkedIn

Completing a master’s degree is hard, and bagging that qualification while expecting an entire baby and working full-time is a very big achievement.

Zama Ngidi was glowing in the snaps posted on social media with her little man, Lukhanyo, explaining that they conquered the journey together. The sis wrote up her thesis while pregnant.

Little Lukhanyo looked so cute wearing a tiny graduation gown and cap of his own, with his momma explaining that she had a very special six-month maternity period:

“During my maternity leave, my son and I graduated with a Master of Commerce in Marketing from UKZN. Lukhanyo was growing in my belly while I was busy with my dissertation, and we used to stay up way past midnight. Trying to juggle a full-time job and completing my master’s [was tough].

“Many times, I'd find myself talking to him at 2am when I'd reached a mental block. Some days he'd say, ‘Push mama,’ and on some, he'd say, ‘Mama go to sleep.’ It was physically, emotionally, and mentally challenging, I won't lie. But we were resilient, and we made it. Only uphill from here.”

Many netizens were proud of the resilient mom for pushing through despite facing an uphill battle:

Judy Ramsukh said:

“That is a great achievement, and well done to you.”

Katya Stead is inspired:

“Thank you, Zama, for the inspiration! We too often celebrate the mom with the flawless TikTok, perfect house, quickest weight loss and best 'play dates'. I want to be the mom with a master’s!”

Daphne Anthony reacted:

“Kudos to you on the achievement of your little master and master’s degree. You are truly inspiring and a stellar example of how resilient and committed a woman can be in pursuing her dreams.”

