A talented young writer originally from Lenyenye, Tzaneen in Limpopo is grinding hard to give her young siblings a great life

Marcia Ramodike is only 26 and is already an award-winning author with a publishing company

Taking to Briefly News, Marcia Ramodike opens up about losing her mom, her publishing success, and dreams for the future

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

One powerhouse woman originally from Lenyenye, Tzaneen in Limpopo now residing in Centurion, Gauteng, is using her writing talents to make something of herself.

Marcia Ramodike is a powerhouse author and publisher. Image: Marcia Ramodike/Supplied and marcia._ramodike/Instagram.

Source: UGC

Not only is Marcia Ramodike an award-winning author, she also has a publishing house and helps other writers realise their dreams.

But the 26-year-old didn’t have an easy upbringing and was forced to grow up quickly after her mother passed away when she was in matric, Letaba Herald wrote.

Marcia tells Briefly News that despite the help from her grandparents, at a young age, she was responsible for her two siblings.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The innovative lady explains that writing her book, entitled, From an Empty Pride to a Full Price, published in 2016, helped her care for her young siblings:

“Selling my book helped me take care of them and I am where I am today because of writing. [My book] deals with black tax.”

The young lady is an author, publisher, and student

Marcia is also studying for a Bachelor of Arts in Forensic Science and Technology at the University of South Africa (Unisa), with her two siblings in matric and dependent on her:

Marcia started her company in 2021, after being a writer for years:

“[To start my company], I saved up money from my book sales, went for training, and my friends also helped me out.

“[My publishing company] is called Evelyn50 Writing Agency, which is named after my mother, Evelyn, who died at 50.”

The young entrepreneur explains that she started her business to help other people who wanted to get their work published:

“I love writing and wanted to help people tell their stories. I wanted to be more than an author.

“I found love in publishing and writing for other people. We also ghost write books for people who cannot write but have stories to tell that can change the world."

The young author born in Limpopo has always loved writing

Marcia found her passion in writing at a very young age and realised she had a special gift to share with the world:

“When I was in Grade 4, I entered a literature school competition and the first book I read was 'Her Mother's Hope' by Francine Rivers.

“I found magic that I'd never seen before and I knew at that moment that when I grew up, I wanted to be like her and write. From that day onwards, I began writing.”

The publisher has big dreams for the future and wants to grow her business:

“I want to see my publishing company internationally recognised, I [also] want to have a big office, and write for movies and radio.

“I want to help many people across the country tell their stories.”

Meet Gail Motloung, multitalented community leader, author, publisher & Mandela Washington Fellowship alumna

In a related story, Briefly News wrote about a multitalented young woman from Vaal Triangle in Gauteng who is passionate about enriching her community.

Gail Motloung is an author, TV host, owns a publishing house, and is a Mandela Washington Fellowship alumna, among many other accolades.

The 30-year-old is focused on empowering both young men and women and is the founder of a non-profit organisation called Girl with a Purpose.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News