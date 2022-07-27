A determined young woman residing in Johannesburg, Gauteng, is over the moon about finally finding a job after being unemployed for half a year

Taking to LinkedIn, Mantwa Mehlape smiled from ear to ear as she shared her excitement about the new position

Congratulatory messages poured in from netizens who wished the lovely journalist well for her next adventure

A brilliant young journalist from Johannesburg in Gauteng is overjoyed about obtaining employment after being jobless for six months.

Mantwa Mehlape is happy to have bagged a new job after months of being jobless. Image: Mantwa Mehlape/LinkedIn and Mantwa mehlape/Instagram.

With the high rate of unemployment in South Africa, bagging a job in any field is something to be incredibly proud of, especially as a recent graduate.

Mantwa Mehlape, who studied for a Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts and Sciences at the University of Cape Town (UCT), looked incredibly thrilled in the post shared on LinkedIn.

The determined babe was smiling broadly at her new desk in her new office and thanked God for the blessing, with the caption of her post reading:

“God did it again. After 6 months of unemployment, I finally have a job.”

LinkedIn peeps were incredibly inspired by the young lady and sent her warm messages of congratulations about the new gig.

Here are some of the coolest reactions:

Linda Khoza respects Mantwa’s hustle:

“Morning. Happy for you, especially knowing it's hard to find a job.”

Phuti Mathato feels inspired by the employed hun:

“You encourage me a lot. Sometimes, LinkedIn can scare you when you see people posting about being unemployed for years. Here you are; after a few months, you found employment again. It really shows we all have our time and story. Congratulations, my dear.”

Ernest Mzikhona Langa loves how proud and overjoyed Mantwa looks in the snap:

“The glowing face says a lot. All the best.”

