A young law graduate from Cape Town posted about a pretty huge milestone on social media

The hard-working woman shared a snap of herself on her first day of work as an upcoming prosecutor

Social media users congratulated the young lawyer and wished her well for the rest of her journey

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A young graduate, who studied for a Bachelor of Laws at the University of the Western Cape (UWC) commemorated a huge win.

A hard-working aspiring prosecutor. Image: Kaitlin Riet/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The determined woman shared a picture of herself on her very first day of work at the National Prosecuting Authority of South Africa.

LinkedIn user, Kaitlin Riet, captioned her post, in part:

“Today marks my first day as an aspirant prosecutor.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

“The amount of joy I am feeling is overwhelming. I am honoured to be a part of this program and I am excited to see where this journey will take me.”

The young woman then offered advice to other law graduates:

“Remain consistent in every role you fill. Also, never lose hope. Finding your feet after the already difficult task of graduating, will certainly be tough but, remember the only control you have is how you conduct yourself.

“Congratulations and good luck to all the new aspirant prosecutors. Wear your robe with pride.”

Netizens express pride in young up-and-coming prosecutor

Online peeps wished the young lawyer well for the rest of her wonderful journey:

Mbalenhle Mohoto said:

“Congratulations and good luck with the new journey ahead.”

Kamvelihle Sobekwa wrote:

“Congratulations, Kaitlin Riet.”

Mothusi TT Modisane left her a kind message:

“Congratulations and all the best, Kaitlin.”

Benneth Hlengani Mathebula noted:

“I think this is [amazing].”

Legal eagle: Stunning mom celebrates becoming high court attorney, Saffas congratulate her boss babe moves

Meanwhile, in a related story, Briefly News also wrote about a gorgeous mom posting online about being admitted as an attorney.

In a cute picture shared on LinkedIn, Moyahabo Lebea looked stoked about her achievement, sharing that she’d just taken her oath as a legal practitioner.

Mzansi online users were incredibly impressed with the supermom's fantastic accomplishment, wishing her well online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News