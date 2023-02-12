A beautiful and smart young woman from Durban is over the moon about becoming a high court attorney

The brainy 23-year-old woman shared the news about her admission on social media and looked incredibly chuffed with her win

Social media users complimented the newly minted attorney and wished her well for the rest of her career

A smart and ambitious 23-year-old woman from Durban is excited about becoming an admitted high court attorney.

A 23-year-old attorney. Image: Nicole Shelly Dunnett/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The hard-working young lady shared her phenomenal news on LinkedIn and posted a picture of herself looking stunning after the wonderful win.

Nicole Shelly Dunnett, who completed her Bachelor of Laws (LLB) at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN), captioned her post:

“I am officially an admitted Attorney of the High Court of South Africa at 23 years old.”

It’s wonderful to see young ladies taking their education and careers seriously and making their hard-fought dreams a reality.

Social media users wish 23-year-old attorney well

The young lady received many kind congratulatory messages on social media, with tons of people super proud of her massive achievement.

Briefly News compiled some of the most engaging reactions:

Mpho Mohlabai left her the kindest message, wishing her well for the rest of her journey:

“Congratulations! All your hard work paid off. I’m wishing you nothing but the best going forward. Many blessings on your journey.”

Nugent Thole congratulated the young hun:

“Congrats. All the best on your new journey.”

Malepeli Malataliana noted:

“Beauty with brains, your honour! Congratulations!”

George Jardine Casson remarked with kindness:

“Wow! Congrats, and well done!”

Jonathan Ericksen commented with a sweet message:

“Congratulations! Wishing you all the best.”

