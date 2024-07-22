“Semester Repack”: Student Restocks Cupboard With Rows of Luxury Items

A university student showed internet users how she repacked her snack cupboard for the second half of the year

The young woman had rows of canned, fizzy drinks, enough to quench her thirst until the end of the semester

Members of the online community took to the video's comment section with responses to her purchase

A student restocked her cupboard with rows of sugary treats. Images: @png.neli

Source: Instagram

Getting ready for the new semester, a Mzansi student shared how she planned to enjoy the rest of her time on campus.

A young woman named Nelisiwe, who uses the handle @png.neli on social media, took to her TikTok account to upload a video of herself filling up her cupboard with cans of cooldrinks. These included an assortment of 72 cans of Appletisers and Liqui Fruit juice flavours.

In her caption, Nelisiwe described the short clip as a "semester repack."

Netizens react to cans of cooldrinks

Nelisiwe's viral video reached over 200,000 people's For You Pages on the popular video-sharing social media platform. Online users also took to the student's comment section to express their thoughts about the amount of drinks she bought for herself.

With a heavy heart, @bunny.0_winkle wrote:

"I want to ask how much it cost, but by looking at it, I won't be able to afford it."

@rebotileboshomane confessed in the comments:

"I’d never sleep peacefully until they’re all finished."

@fanele_sam asked the student:

"Can’t you pack them according to their names?"

The student replied:

"I can, but they all aren’t going to be evenly distributed. So, I had to pack them like that."

@mordecai550 laughed and said:

"I’d finish them in a week. My body can’t rest when there are snacks."

@steels205 told the online community:

"In uni, my money was for noodles and going out."

Students spend money on food instead of groove

In a related article, Briefly News reported about two university students who chose to spend their money on something to eat instead of grooving the night away.

Using the handle @iamthatmell on TikTok, the young woman (who, from her social media account, attends Rhodes University in Makhanda) shared a video of herself and her friend sitting on a bed in a room at the tertiary institution's student accommodation enjoying fast food and fizzy drinks.

Source: Briefly News