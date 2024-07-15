“All This for R380”: Student Shows Affordable Shoprite Groceries She Bought

A student living in Cape Town who shopped at Shoprite shared with people online that she paid R380 for her groceries

The food items included snacks, bacon, chicken gizzards, vegetables, eggs, milk, jam, and more

Many internet users took to the video's comment section to inform the student not to put certain items in the fridge

A Cape Town-based student spent R380 on groceries from Shoprite. Images: @ndoni.mt / Instagram, @ndoni.mt / TikTok

A student in Cape Town showed social media users all the groceries she could buy at Shoprite while only spending under R400.

Nonhlanhla Ndoni Mtambo, who uses the handle @ndoni.mt on TikTok, took to her account to share a clip of the food items she purchased from the local supermarket using a Smart Shopper card.

The bags of groceries included a tray of eggs, jam, milk, avocados, onions, potatoes, chicken gizzards, bacon, pasta, a bottle of Oros, and a few snacks.

"All this for R380," said Nonhlanhla in her caption.

Watch her affordable grocery haul in the video below:

Online users comment on Shoprite groceries

While some people could not believe that the student paid such an affordable amount for food items, others took to the comment section to discuss Nonhlanhla's packing methods more than anything else.

@bigm0uth22 said to the online community:

"Imagine the smell of onions in the fridge."

@r_a_t_o told the young shopper:

"Some veggies are meant to be on the vegetable rack."

Surprised by the amount spent, @cherrypoo5 wrote:

"I guess I'm going to the wrong Shoprite."

@zeekhona_jaguar laughed and said:

"My toxic trait is that I get comfortable shopping in one store when I'm monied. When it's mid-month, I go back to these videos."

@brandonlunje could not believe how much Nonhlanhla paid for the groceries:

"It can't be R380 for all that. Where is the slip?"

