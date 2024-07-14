A student made sure she used the opportunity of being home during the winter holiday wisely

The young woman raided her parents' kitchen for food and packed it in her suitcase

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation relatable

It's time to go back to res after winter break and students took the opportunity to make sure that their struggles are at least stalled for a month or two - lol.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @palesa_ndamase, her roommate is seen opening a suitcase full of food and no clothes. The content creator was stunned by her roommate, laughing at how she expected the suitcase to have clothes but instead was surprised by the food.

The roommate made some hilarious compromises and used a heavy-duty plastic bag to carry her clothes. The food she brought at res included rice, pilchard, noodles, and mayonnaise, to name a few.

Student raids home for food before going back to res

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens related to the girl

The video garnered over 200k views, with many online users applauding the girl for looking out for herself and some sharing similar stories.

@Mahlako Rebecca shared:

"My gran used to pack my bag like this when I have to go back to res and she would still send me money ."

@bongiwekhumalo27 was entertained:

"Standing on business."

@Onalenna Barbie stanned:

"I’ve found my people’s ."

@johannahmalapane applauded:

"Understood the assignment ."

@SnowWhite ❄️❄️❄️ was taken down memory lane:

"Reminds me of my varsity days, every two weeks I go home to stock up on meat and few supplies ."

@Deon related:

"Khosi is memy mom even forces me to take more ."

Girl takes food from home before returning to res

In another story, Briefly News reported about a struggling university student who raided her parents' kitchen for food before returning to res.

In the footage uploaded on TikTok by @tshidigrace.m, the young woman packed up groceries from her home's kitchen before returning to res. While some praised the student for her thoughtful and considerate approach, others teased her for being too lenient. They humorously claimed they would have taken everything, emphasising the desperation some students feel when trying to make ends meet.

