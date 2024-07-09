A student on her way back to res did not leave home without filling her suitcase with groceries

Instead of going to a supermarket to buy her food, the young woman decided to dig in her home's kitchen cupboards

Some social media users felt that they could relate as they, too, took food from home when travelling back to university

On her way back to university, a young woman shared that she went grocery shopping at the best place to be – her family's home.

Student and digital content creator Samantha Maxase shared a clip on her TikTok account (@charismantha) of her suitcase filled with food items found in kitchen cupboards, such as a container filled with spices, jars of mayonnaise, a few tins of canned food, dishwashing liquid, bottles of juice concentrates, milk, sauces and more.

Samantha wrote in her video:

"POV: Your family is about to find out why you came with half a full bag from res."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi students relate to grocery shopping technique

Many social media users attending tertiary institutions felt they could resonate with the young woman.

@raelene045 told Samantha:

"This is me. I even take meat."

@lulu_da_introvert jokingly told the student:

"You forgot the fridge."

Samantha responded to the TikTokker:

"I have it at res."

A disappointed @sibabalwe598 wrote:

"I tried that the last time. Now, they are waiting for me to leave so they can buy groceries."

@_thobileee shared with the online community:

"My muscles are in so much pain from carrying all those groceries and clothes. Don’t try this at home."

@a_mahlembatha shared their experience with 'shopping' at home:

"My mother even bought things in double. She knows the story."

NWU student raids home's food supply before going back to school

In a similar article, Briefly News reported about a North-West University student who helped herself to the food at home so that she could eat at university.

She took vegetables, meat and fruit, indicating that break time was over and she would have to face res hunger. Netizens in the comment section shared their struggles relating to taking groceries from home and returning them to their university accommodations.

