A smart Walter Sisulu University (WSU) student found a way to do all her grocery shopping without carrying heavy plastic bags

The University student told people that she did not have the energy to walk 25 minutes with all her purchases from Pick 'n Pay

Online users were thoroughly impressed by her idea of using a piece of her luggage set to help with the errand

One lady showed people a shopping hack. The lady wanted to save money on transport but not carry her groceries, and she found an ingenious way to do it

A Walter Sisulu University student avoided heavy Pick 'n Pay groceries by carrying them in a suitcase. Image:@sh.enz1

Peeps loved the video, and it got over 6,000 likes. Many people commented that they wish they would have thought of the smart trick.

WSU student proves suitcases are not just for clothes

A TikTok user @sh.enz1 posted that she uses her suitcase to go grocery shopping. The young lady took an empty suitcase and packed all her heavy groceries before pulling them away back to her WSU res. Watch the video below:

South African women applaud WSU student for genius idea

People always love to get shopping hacks from others. This lady saved others from heavy lifting with her suitcase for the grocery shopping tip.

MaMthimkhulu wrote:

"At first glance I was like "haibo is Lucy okay?" but now I understand."

Ms Selowa said:

"This trip is so worth it becausecz shuu ai grocery ya imela."

LISABELLA commented:

"Haibo girl, now when I see WSU student carrying suitcase ill assume its grocery in there."

Lolo wondered:

"Why did I never think of this idea when I stayed in Atlanta. My hands and arms would be mad bruised from carrying my groceries yonke landlela."

Orea loved it:

"Wow, this is actually very smart."

Wa Mmala shared a tip:

"My grannies used to this, suitcase makes it easy to carry lot of things. Don't forgot plastics for meat in case of blood leak."

