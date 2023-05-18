A young woman shared a genius money-saving hack on how to save R10 000 in 6 months just in time for the festive season

Her clever strategy gives shows people how they can find ways to stop spending unnecessarily and save where they can

Netizens weighed in on her saving methods; while some praised her, others wished they had the extra money to save

A young woman shares tips on how to save R10 000 before December. Images: @Angelina Senoge/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In a stroke of financial brilliance, a woman has shared a video revealing her clever strategy to save R10 000 over six months, just in time for December.

Woman shares how to become financially wise

Angelina Senoge posted a video on TikTok explaining how people can save money. However, as netizens engage in the conversation, concerns arise about the feasibility of this approach in the current economic climate. The post showcases a step-by-step guide on how to save 1666.67 per month, ultimately reaching the R10 000 goal. The woman's method is money-saving, offering practical tips and insights for achieving financial milestones.

Watch the video below:

Netizens weigh in on the lady's method of saving money

While many applaud her ingenious plan, some netizens express scepticism, citing the current economic situation's challenges. They voice concerns about the affordability and feasibility of saving such a substantial amount each month.

Peeps flooded the comment section and asked several questions:

@Thule said:

"My goal is 100k."

@Aphiwemnyango commented:

"Love it, thank you, mama."

@TheDepressedOne said:

"You have the luxury of saving R1 600 a month."

@JasonAdam commented:

"Some people want it to happen, some make it happen, and others make it happen; you should be among those making it happen."

@NwaNwa

"How much weekly?"

Source: Briefly News