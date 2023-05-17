A lady from South Africa was scammed after she booked and paid for a trip to Mozambique for her birthday

The young woman spent over R7 000 for the much-anticipated trip across the border, a holiday she had been looking forward to for months

The people of South Africa have rallied around the lady who fell victim to a scam and offered to assist her

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Thandi Mayekiso was scammed and paid for her trip to Mozambique for her birthday. Images: @thandimayekiso1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A young woman has been scammed by someone posing as a travel agent offering fantastic shopping deals.

Lady's birthday trip to Mozambique turns into a scam but peeps from Mzansi offer assistance

Thandi Mayekiso uploaded a video saying how she was scammed of thousands of rands for a trip she booked by a travel agent for her birthday trip to Mozambique. With excitement, the lady had planned a memorable birthday getaway to the country, hoping to create unforgettable memories. However, her dreams were shattered when she discovered she had been scammed, losing her hard-earned money and hope of experiencing the trip she envisioned.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Kind South Africans restore a woman's faith in humanity on her dream birthday trip.

News of her unfortunate situation quickly spread, catching the attention of compassionate South Africans who refused to let her birthday be marred by disappointment. People from all walks of life came forward, offering support, generosity, and even financial assistance to help her recover from the scam and plan a new adventure. From strangers to local businesses, the outpouring of kindness was shown in the comment section:

@Let’s Go Trips said:

"We are sorry about such a bad experience. We got a trip to Mozambique in September. We can take you with us for free don’t have to pay any cent."

@Mysterious-Kgowtley commented:

"If you are in Jozi. I'll offer you a free birthday photoshoot."

@MadamC63 said:

"Where are you based?? I can do your nails for free."

@BotlhaleSeptember commented:

"The comment section makes me believe humanity still exists."

@KIB PROJECTS(PTY)LTD said:

"I am so sorry, babes. Where are you.? Let me take you out for lunch."

@Ronaka01 commented:

"At least you are safe than being reported missing in Mozambique."

@Nicah said:

"I'm literally in tears with comments. You guys are a bunch of awesome people."

@Saz commented:

"Love this humanity."

Pretoria besties living it up on MSC Cruise Ship, Mzansi loving the adventure

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about three friends who planned a trip to go on a cruise from Durban to the Portuguese islands.

The ladies served South Africans content with their experiences on their all-exclusive girl getaway.

Peeps were getting real FOMO, while others said we would get seasick after being on the water for so long.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News