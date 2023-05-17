A young woman flew to America to watch global music sensation Taylor Swift live in concert in Atlanta

The lady could not describe how happy she was to see her favourite music artist live in action

Her parents took her to see the show, and Mzansi was shocked at the lengths her family went to get make her dream come true

A young lady flew across the ocean to see Taylor Swift live in concert. Images: @lisecoetzee_/TikTok.

A lady from South Africa took to the skies to fulfil her dream of seeing Taylor Swift, the global music sensation.

A young lady flies from South Africa to see Taylor Swift

Lise Coetzee booked a flight with her parents and embarked on a once-in-a-lifetime journey to see Taylor Swift in person. In the video, the lady's trip spread, captivating the attention of her followers. In the post, the young woman highlighted her epic once-in-a-lifetime experience. Every beat, every lyric resonated deeply with the woman, solidifying her belief that she had made the right choice.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi is amazed as the young lady jets off to see Taylor Swift live

Social media buzzed with anticipation, with messages of support and queries about how much the trip actually cost. Peeps were impressed by her journey and shared their thoughts on her experience:

@g•a•b•b•y said:

"I am so happy for you and crying in South Africa."

@DeliaDiana commented:

"I’m selling my parents, and it’s final."

@EXPsychopath said:

"I want to, but I have no money."

@Sarah commented:

“How does it feel to live my dream.”

@Swiftiee said:

"I want to go so much but don’t have the money."

@lolidkher commented:

"I’m scared to ask how much this all cost."

@Moscato said:

"I'm out here, broke and crying."

