Beyoncé kicked off her highly anticipated ‘Renaissance World Tour’ with spectacular visuals that left the world at a loss for words

The queen of music pulled a shocker when she transformed one of her gowns using UV light on the stage

Social media has been awash with praise for the Drunk In Love singer for ensuring that her concert lived up to fans' expectations

Beyoncé is trending on social media after her much-awaited ‘Renaissance World Tour’ kicked off with stunning visuals.

The star proved once again why she is regarded as one of the best performers of all time when she hit the stage.

Beyoncé's ‘Renaissance World Tour’ kicks off in style

Beyoncé's concert lived up to social media users' expectations. The star kicked off the ‘Renaissance World Tour’ at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden on 10 May.

The Grape Juice reported that the Halo singer's concert is undeniably one of the most visually stunning concerts ever.

Per the publication, Bey serenaded thousands of fans with his from her latest album Renaissance. She performed songs like Break My Soul, Virgo's Groove and Cuff It. She also performed timeless classics like Crazy In Love and Drunk In Love.

Beyoncé Stuns the world after transforming her gown using UV light live on stage

Beyoncé is not an ordinary performer. The former Destiny's Child star left the world at a loss for words when she transformed her plain white gown into a stunning colourful garment using UV light.

Reacting to the now-viral video posted on Twitter by Pop Base, fans said only Queen Bey can pull off something like that.

@_bobbyfoster commented:

"Now I know why those tickets had to be so expensive that’s wild."

@beyoncegarden wrote:

"AGAIN YOUR FAVS COULD NEEEEEEEVER"

@gabeabregoo added:

"OH SHE IS COMING FOR THE GIRLS HONEY."

Beyoncé plays Uncle Waffles’ Tanzania at 'Renaissance World Tour' concert in Sweden’s Friends Arena

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that if you thought Uncle Waffles had made enough impact in Hollywood, guess again, because sis' music has also earned Beyoncé's approval.

The 23-year-old's smash song Tanzania was played by the Single Ladies hitmaker at her 'Renaissance World Tour' in Sweden's biggest stadium, Friends Arena in Stockholm.

