Uncle Waffles went viral after Beyoncé played her song Tanzania during the Renaissance World Tour

The footage of the Lemonade hitmaker's dancers entertaining the crowd in Sweden's Friends Arena by dancing to the song trended

South African people were proud of Uncle Waffles after Beyoncé expressed interest in her music

If you thought Uncle Waffles had made enough impact in Hollywood, guess again because sis' music has also earned Beyoncé's approval.

The 23-year-old's smash song Tanzania was played by the Single Ladies hitmaker at her Renaissance World Tour in Sweden's biggest stadium, Friends Arena in Stockholm.

Taking to Twitter, famous tweep @Am_Blujay tweeted a video of Beyoncé's dancers pulling off impressive dances to Uncle Waffles' track.

Mzansi proud of Uncle Waffles after Beyoncé played Tanzania at Renaissance World Tour

Twitter streets were a mess after the video circulated. People gushed about their pride in seeing Uncle Waffles' music take the world by storm.

@KhanyaYucca said:

"I want to know Uncle Waffles' prayer; Bar for bar."

@iamsihleg shared:

"Can the god of uncle waffles please locate me? "

@Nwai_Ndzungu posted:

"I just know Uncle Waffles is going to be the opening act for Beyoncé’s concert when she’s in South Africa "

@TwaRSA26 replied:

"Thuso Mbedu and Uncle Waffles are the only celebrities that matter in South Africa. The rest need to get a 9-5 just like the rest of us and stop wasting their time."

@teylizzlmynizzl commented:

"I screamed."

@Phiwoo__ wrote:

"She's gone, bro "

@ANDZ__95 also said:

"She keeps winning ✨"

@ZolekaMonare added:

"She brags differently."

Tanzania's other achievements that shook Mzansi

Besides being certified a bop by Beyoncé, Tanzania took the world by storm after Uncle Waffles dropped it in 2022.

Sunday World reported that the DJ's track meant a lot to her because it was her only chance to prove that she had what it takes to be an artist. Many music lovers didn't take her seriously because she blew up by dancing to Young Stunna's Adiwele.

According to IOL, the song lived up to its expectations, reaching number one on South Africa's Spotify chart and garnering one million YouTube streams in just three days.

Video of Uncle Waffles and Ciara slaying Yahyuppiyah TikTok challenge has gone viral, Mzansi proud

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Uncle Waffles continued to fly the Mzansi flag high.

During her incredible time in the US for her Coachella performance, the DJ linked up with American superstar Ciara.

Taking to Twitter, Waffles dropped a video pulling off the smoothest moves with Ciara to her hit track Yahyuppiyah. The Level Up hitmaker is no stranger to trying different dance genres, and she definitely slayed the amapiano complex moves.

