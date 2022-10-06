Uncle Waffles seems to grow more and more popular each day as she hit yet another huge milestone

The South African amapiano DJ can add a new accomplishment to her long lost thanks to her latest project on video streaming platform Youtube with her song Tanzania

Waffles continues to flourish on the amapiano scene, and she celebrated with her fans who only had good things to say on Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Uncle Waffles' music just clocked impressive numbers, which speaks volumes about her artwork. The musician celebrated hitting the coveted million view mark in record time on YouTube.

Uncle Waffles has a knack for music, and she recently hit one million views a few days after her hit song 'Tanzania' 's video release. Image: Instagram/@unclewaffles_.

Source: UGC

Uncle Waffles stays winning, and she shared her victory with her hit from EP Red Dragon. The DJ dropped the video to Tanzania, and it performed exceptionally.

Uncle Waffles dominates on YouTube

ZAlebs reports that Uncle Waffles released the official video to Tanzania three days ago, which has already garnered one million views. The artist celebrated the success on Instagram with a video highlighting her iconic accomplishment.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Fans were blown away as they commented on her post with messages praising her art. Many had comments about how legendary it is that she got so many views in a short time.

@orianevansygent commented:

"You deserve it."

@senamiso._ commented:

"Biggest player in the game."

@goitsem_ commented:

"We got you sis. To more views."

@die4.nyashhh commented:

"You never disappoint is. keep doing what you live and not let others bring you down or tell you any different. You deserve all the good in your life and more that is still to come. sending you much love, and to continuous growth."

@doritos_dj commented:

"Even the djs cant handle waffles’ heat."

@g_dominguez1 commented:

"It's because the song is a hit. We love you Uncle Waffles love from Great Britain"

"Don't disrespect Waffles like that": Uncle Waffles' lookalike leaves SA divided

Briefly News previously reported that Uncle Waffles was with Tiktok star Seemah. There was a video of the two on Twitter, and someone took pics from it to wonder if they looked like sisters.

Online users soon found the tweet and were happy to dish out opinions. Some people felt passionate about the matter

South Africans were not shy to dent that they saw any resemblance. Others maintained that they were gorgeous but looked different.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News