Nasreddine Nabi Said We Are Yet To See the Best of Kaizer Chiefs’ Prospects
- Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi said he is impressed by the club's prospects, including midfielder Samkelo Zwane
- Zwane impressed during Chiefs' 4-0 victory over SuperSport United on Saturday, 19 October 2024, in the Carling Knockout Cup
- Local football fans praised Zwane on social media and said the future is bright at Chiefs following the emergence of young talent
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi praised midfielder Samkelo Zwane after the 4-0 victory over SuperSport United on Saturday, 19 October 2024.
The Chiefs midfielder enjoyed a stellar match in the Carling Knockout Cup, and Nabi backed the 22-year-old to thrive at the Soweto club.
Zwane's performance has not only impressed Nabi after Mamelodi Sundowns legend Hlompho Kekana backed the player to break into the Bafana Bafana squad.
Nasreddine Nabi backs Kaizer Chiefs' prospects
Nabi speaks about Chiefs' youngsters in the tweet below:
According to Soccer Laduma, Nabi backed Zwane, Wandile Duba, Mduduzi Shabalala and Mfudno Vilakazi, who impressed local fans with his freestyle skills.
Nabi said:
"They still have a big margin to progress, and we have not seen the better of them yet, but we believe that in the future, we will see the better of them."
Fans admire Zwane
Local football fans praised Zwane on social media, saying the player has all the skills to be a future star at Chiefs.
Sungu Masungulo backs Nabi:
"Coach Nabi is developing this boy to be a top playmaker. He is building the confidence of the boy."
Lucas Mokoena is a fan:
"I don't support Chiefs, but this player is a good passer of the ball, yooh."
Zakhele Sparks Memela admires another youngster:
"Duba is also coming good."
Joseph Sindane respects Zwane:
"This boy is so disciplined; I like him."
Stanley Puleng Makena rates the player highly:
"Zwane is an entire engine. The boy is master class."
New signing accepts responsibility at Kaizer Chiefs
As reported by Briefly News, midfielder Gaston Sirino has accepted the responsibility of playing for Kaizer Chiefs.
The Uruguayan has been a standout player for Chiefs since joining the Soweto club from PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns.
