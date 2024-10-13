A Kaizer Chiefs player has been tipped to break into the South African men's national team's setup due to his recent performance

The Glamour Boys' midfielder was praised by a Mamelodi Sundowns star after their victory over Marumo Gallants in the CUFA Cup

The Brazilians former captain also listed some of the qualities the Soweto giants' player possesses that gives him an edge

Mamelodi Sundowns legend Hlompho Kekana has named the Kaizer Chiefs star who can break into the Bafana Bafana team in the coming season.

The Glamour Boys were in action this weekend despite the Premier Soccer League being on break due to the international duties for players worldwide.

The Soweto Giants defeated Marumo Gallants on penalties to win this year's CUFA Cup at the Toyota Stadium on Sunday, October 13, 2024.

Mamelodi Sundowns legend Hlompho Kekane names Kaizer Chiefs star Sameklo Zwane as the player who can break into Bafana Bafana team. Photo: iDiskiTimes.

Kekana names Kaizer Chiefs ready to break into Bafana

According to iDiskiTimes, Kekana, who was part of the SABC analyst for the game between Chiefs and Gallants, believes Sameklo Zwane is good enough to break into the South African men's national team's setup.

The former Sundowns captain listed some of the qualities the Kaizer Chiefs midfielder possesses that give him a good chance of being called up by Hugo Broos.

"I fancy young Samkelo Zwane to be the player they can rely on in terms of being on the ball more," he said.

"This is a player that I believe should be on the Bafana team this coming season because of the quality that he possesses.

"He knows how to play the longer and the shorter passes and how to play in the half-spaces.

"This is a player that I believe is complete and needs to be guided properly and they've got a nice coach in Nabi."

