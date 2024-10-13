Sundowns Legend Picks Kaizer Chiefs Star Who Can Break Into Bafana Squad
- A Kaizer Chiefs player has been tipped to break into the South African men's national team's setup due to his recent performance
- The Glamour Boys' midfielder was praised by a Mamelodi Sundowns star after their victory over Marumo Gallants in the CUFA Cup
- The Brazilians former captain also listed some of the qualities the Soweto giants' player possesses that gives him an edge
PAY ATTENTION: Got a Minute? Complete Our Quick Survey About Briefly News!
Mamelodi Sundowns legend Hlompho Kekana has named the Kaizer Chiefs star who can break into the Bafana Bafana team in the coming season.
The Glamour Boys were in action this weekend despite the Premier Soccer League being on break due to the international duties for players worldwide.
The Soweto Giants defeated Marumo Gallants on penalties to win this year's CUFA Cup at the Toyota Stadium on Sunday, October 13, 2024.
Kekana names Kaizer Chiefs ready to break into Bafana
According to iDiskiTimes, Kekana, who was part of the SABC analyst for the game between Chiefs and Gallants, believes Sameklo Zwane is good enough to break into the South African men's national team's setup.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
The former Sundowns captain listed some of the qualities the Kaizer Chiefs midfielder possesses that give him a good chance of being called up by Hugo Broos.
"I fancy young Samkelo Zwane to be the player they can rely on in terms of being on the ball more," he said.
"This is a player that I believe should be on the Bafana team this coming season because of the quality that he possesses.
"He knows how to play the longer and the shorter passes and how to play in the half-spaces.
"This is a player that I believe is complete and needs to be guided properly and they've got a nice coach in Nabi."
Nabi points out Kaizer Chiefs' problem
Briefly News earlier reported that Nasreddine Nabi lamented about a huge problem in his Kaizer Chiefs' side after leading them to victory in the Cultural Urban Festival Africa Cup.
The Tunisian mentor was glad he led his team to win the title but was not happy about one aspect of the game.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.