Broos Provides Update on Bafana Bafana Star’s Injury Ahead Congo’s Tie

Belgian tactician Hugo Broos has provided an update about Bafana Bafana striker Lyle Foster's injury ahead of Tuesday's return leg tie with Congo.

The Burnley striker scored South Africa's fourth goal in their 5-0 win over the Red Devils in the first leg at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Gqeberha.

The former Monaco star was substituted in the 66th minute after colliding with Congo's goalkeeper and was replaced by Mamelodi Sundowns star Iqraam Rayners, who scored the last goal of the game.

Broos provides an update on Foster's injury

According to a report by FARPost, Broos confirmed that Foster's injury is not that bad, but they will have to examine him to be sure if he will be fit to play in the return leg in Brazzaville.

"He had a knock on his leg—it's nothing bad, but on the other side, on the muscle. Now, he can't merely walk. We'll see what it will be on Tuesday. Let's hope our medical team has some magic hands that he's recovered for Tuesday," the Bafana Bafana head coach said.

The Belgian coach also commented on how Foster looked shared against the Red Devils in the first leg.

"I've never seen Lyle sharp like he was against Congo (on Friday). I saw it during training this week. I went to him and said, 'You're sharp; keep that, '" he added.

