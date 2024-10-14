Teenage winger Mfundo Vilakazi stunned local football fans with a social media video showing off his freestyling skills

Vilakazi shared the video where he and Mzansi freestyler Jabu Mdaka juggle a football among each other

Local football fans reacted positively on social media, saying they admired the amazing footwork on display

Kaizer Chiefs winger Mfundo Vilakazi continued gathering admirers on and off the field after sharing a freestyling video on social media.

The 18-year-old Amakhosi star showed off his skills in a video alongside Mzansi freestyler Jabu Mdaka.

Young Kaizer Chiefs star Mfundo Vilakazi amazed Mzansi with his freestyling skills. Image: mfundo_vilakazi_12.

In the video, Vilakazi and Mdaka show gravity-defying skills as they juggle a football between each other, much to the delight of fans across the country.

Mfundo Vilakazi shows off his skills

Watch Vilakazi's amazing skills in the video below:

Vilakazi, who signed a senior contract with Chiefs last season, is set for a breakthrough season at Chiefs after featuring regularly in their opening three matches.

The young winger is among many prospects seemingly thriving under new coach Nasreddine Nabi and was also part of the South African team that tasted success in the u20 Cosafa Cup.

Fans applaud Vilakazi

Local fans are in awe of Vilakazi's skills and showed their admiration for the 18-year-old on social media.

T4_eastside like what they saw:

"Tsa Kasi."

Themba_bizness thanked Vilakazi:

“Danko is the dankie.”

Bandile_lima is impressed:

“Ezinkulu world wide!”

Simon_on9110 amdires Vilakazi:

“Skill.”

Orlandoworldwide673 is a fan:

"Baller."

A_n_e_s_u__g_g praised the youngster:

"Star boy."

Canco.maziya wants to see more:

"Them boys."

Sweetlike_berry was full of praise:

"Smooth."

Endinakhovaava is a loyal supporter:

"I'm at school, but I don't mind getting in trouble for using my phone watching you."

Fulfilment24joy warned the star:

"Kasi flavour, Nabi must not see you playing it, lol; he will react."

