Teen sensation Mfundo Vilakazi said the Kaizer Chiefs players have been spending hours on the training pitch in preparation for next season

The Soweto side are currently spending their pre-season in Europe, but Vilakazi said it has not been a holiday for the side as they train three times a day

Local Amakhosi supporters praised the mentality of the players during pre-season, while others questioned why the side are not taking part in matches

Mfundo Vilakazi said new Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has high demands. Image: Mfundo_vilakazi_12 and nabinasreddine.

Kaizer Chiefs youngster Mfundo Vilakazi said the side is not relaxing in Turkey as they spend hours on the training pitch under new coach Nasreddine Nabi.

The 18-year-old Amakhosi midfielder, who signed a senior contract last season, said the side are training three times a day in preparation for next season.

Mfundo Vilakazi is working hard

Vilakazi speaks about Chiefs training in the video below:

According to SuperSport, Vilakazi said the side are spending hours on the training pitch during their pre-season trip to Turkey, which fits his mentality well.

Vilakazi said:

"My pre-season so far is very good because I'm someone who likes to work hard, and we work hard here [pre-season camp in Turkey]. We train three times a day: in the morning, we go jogging; during the day, we go to the gym, and in the afternoon, we go on the pitch."

Fans praise Vilakazi's mentality

Local football fans praised Vilakazi's mentality on social media, while some questioned why the side is spending their European trip on the training pitch instead of playing pre-season matches.

Tlhalefo Boikgantsho Nape is impressed with Vilakazi:

"Mfundo's mentality will take him far."

Sibaphiwe Siba Tentu is liking Nabi's impact on the side:

"Fitness trainer is doing a good job. The likes of Mshini and Mdu have lost so much weight."

King Melo King praised Chiefs:

"That mentality, boys, will take you to big places."

Wendall Adams noticed something:

"This is proof that there are no matches lined up. They went all the way to Europe to train three times a day."

Masokisi Ma-socks Mthongothiwa backed the Chiefs star:

"Keep on pushing, boy. It's your time to shine now."

Mfundo Vilakazi apologises for rude gesture

As Briefly News reported, Kaizer Chiefs teen sensation Mfundo Vilakazi apologised for showing a middle finger to SuperSport United defender Lyle Lakay.

The incident happened during Chiefs' 2-1 PSL victory over SuperSport on Saturday, 27 April 2024, and Lakay wrote it off as a gesture made in the heat of the moment.

