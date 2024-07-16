Kaizer Chiefs has gotten a bit of good news after losing Bongani Sam and Edmilson Dove to injuries during their pre-season training in Turkey

The Glamour Boys welcome one of their academy product back from Europe and he hopes to impress Nasreddine Nabi in training

The player's return from Europe sparked different reactions from Amakhosi fans on social media

Kaizer Chiefs star Aden McCarthy has returned from Europe to join Amakhosi pre-season training ahead of the 2024-25 campaign in the DStv Premiership.

The South African defender is the son of Glamour Boys legend Fabian McCarthy and had a trial with a European club.

The young defender signed a professional deal with the Chiefs two years ago but has yet to make his official debut for the club.

Kaizer Chiefs defender Aden McCarthy returns to Premier Soccer League giants and hopes to impress Nasreddine Nabi in pre-season training. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

McCarthy returns to Kaizer Chiefs from Europe

The South African youngster had a trial with Moldovan giants Sheriff Tiraspol and has been out of the country since last month.

According to FARPost, Sheriff was interested in signing McCarthy from Kaizer Chiefs on loan until the end of the year, but talks broke down between the two clubs.

The 20-year-old is returning to the Soweto giants at a perfect moment when they need a left-back and a left centre-back.

The club parted ways with Sifiso Hlanti and reportedly added Bongani Sam to its ranks. However, just like Edmilson Dove, Sam got injured during one of their training sessions in Turkey.

The injury to Dove and Sam gives McCarthy the opportunity to impress Nasreddine Nabi in pre-season and make the left-back his own; he can also operate as a left centre-back.

Fans react to McCarthy's return from Europe

Mashaba Ntobs wants McCarthy to join the team in Turkey:

"Our left-footed CB is injured in Turkey. He must take a flight to Turkey instead of SA."

MGG_Mdluli want Kaizer Chiefs to loan McCarthy out:

"We know the reasons... just after the trials. We also can't keep him for the sake of keeping him. Loan him to the NFD if possible."

Tebogo Fabrige said:

"Welcome home boy plus we are short of Center backs."

MO_kAtz7 commented:

"Chiefs must throw him into the deep end. No need to sign a CB."

Sbongag9 said:

"Kaizer Chiefs, don't even think about him; the boy is not the future of our first team."

