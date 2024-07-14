Cavin Johnson aired his thoughts for the first time since being released by Kaizer Chiefs this summer

The former Platinum Stars coach had a disastrous campaign when he took over Amakhosi's job last season

Fans of the Soweto giants reacted to the comments of the South African giants on their club

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

South African coach Cavin Johnson has shared his thoughts on taking on the Kaizer Chiefs job on an interim basis last season.

The 65-year-old took up the Glamour Boys coaching job last season after the club parted ways with Molefi Ntseki but could not secure the role permanently due to poor performance.

He came to the club as Head of the Academy before being named interim coach, but he was released this summer after Nasreddine Nabi was appointed as new manager.

Cavin Johnson comments on his time at Kaizer Chiefs and why regret accepting the club's coaching job last campaign. Photo: Phil Magakoe.

Source: Getty Images

Johnson breaks silence after Kaizer Chiefs exit

According to iDiskiTimes, Johnson spoke for the first time after leaving Amakhosi in an interview with On The Whistle Podcast.

The former AmaZulu coach claimed he wouldn't accept an offer to take up the Kaizer Chiefs job the way he did last campaign.

"I think that in one moment, the SOS call was too premature for me, and if I could do it again, I would say no," he said.

He analysed how things went at Naturena and admitted that he encountered problems when he accepted the job in the middle of the season.

"Give me the job now, at the beginning of the season, and I will tell you exactly what you should and shouldn't do at Kaizer Chiefs," he added.

"I have acclimatised myself to who they are inside, and then it would be successful. But if anyone took it [Kaizer Chiefs' job] like I did, then exactly what you said – you're walking into a minefield, and you don't know where the bombs are."

Fans react to Johnson's comment on Chiefs

Podolski said:

"He set himself up for failure; you can't accept a coaching role at Chiefs if your midfield is made up of Maart, ox and Sithebe; your striker is Michael Jackson Gonzales."

BabalwaZik believes Johnson is the worst coach in Kaizer Chiefs history:

"Cavin, you will go down in history as the worst Kaizer Chiefs manager . Don't ever take up a coaching job and break the hearts of another club's supporters .... I wouldn't wish the season we had on any club."

Chwama said:

"He should have resigned; why did he have to put us through that suffering? Losing the Derby was where I drew the line."

Marshia reacted:

"He found out the hard way."

Mastarmind commented:

"He learnt the hard way; he thought he could do what he did at Platinum Stars, but he found out Chiefs are just a different animal."

Kaizer Chiefs interested in Mamelodi Sundowns striker

Briefly News earlier reported on Kaizer Chiefs interested in Mamelodi Sundowns striker this summer.

The Soweto-based club are working on improving their squad this summer after Nasreddine Nabi was appointed as their new manager.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News